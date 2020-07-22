A Cleveland County judge said he plans to rule later this week on whether the Oklahoma City Police Department needs to start transporting inmates down to the county jail.
Special District Judge Steve Stice said during a hearing Tuesday that negotiations appear to have broken down between Cleveland County and Oklahoma City, so he denied the request for a continuance by Oklahoma City's attorneys. He said he would issue a court order on the matter within 48 hours.
“There were some meetings, some agreements were reached, and my understanding was that Oklahoma City agreed that they would still, upon arrest, take prisoners to the Oklahoma County (jail), book them in through their case management system and then within 12 hours they would be transported to the correct facility,” Stice said. "That was the understanding we had, but then this draft presented from Oklahoma City looks nothing like what we understood the agreement to be.”
The dispute centers on whether Oklahoma City police officers are required by state law to transport a person to the Cleveland County jail when they arrest someone for a crime in the city limits. Oklahoma City straddles Oklahoma, Cleveland and Canadian counties. Oklahoma City police officers take arrestees to the Oklahoma County jail regardless of the county jurisdiction. The department runs its own jail inside the Oklahoma County facility, police have said.
A Canadian County district judge is also challenging the Oklahoma City Police Department’s detention process.
“We have an issue that is a competing interest between your process and the rights of defendants and the victims of those alleged crimes,” Stice said during the hearing Tuesday afternoon.
Local attorneys have said that the police department's 30-year practice means those accused of crimes have to wait longer to appear before a judge to post bail, which violates due process rights.
While District Judge Thad Balkman's April 1 order was issued to stop the spread of the virus in jails, Stice said that the order was never followed, and the City's jail practice has been an impediment to justice for many years.
Stice asked the attorneys if they were familiar with a “10-day rule” when officers are expected to turn in reports to a district attorney's office for consideration of criminal charges.
Oklahoma City Attorney Richard Mann said he was not familiar with the rule.
Stice said there are cases where people were arrested were held for “days and weeks without the ability to be arraigned on charges.”
In particular, Stice noted the case of Janet Neill who was jailed 27 days in Oklahoma County in May.
“I know of one individual that stayed in the Oklahoma County jail 27 days before she was brought to Cleveland County on Cleveland County charges,” Stice said. “The judges of Canadian and Cleveland Counties started issuing writs (orders) to have these prisoners brought down to our facilities so that they could be arraigned, and the criminal process could be taken care of.”
Mann said the COVID-19 pandemic complicated operations. He said the city was negotiating with Attorney General Mike Hunter and the judges in Cleveland and Canadian counties.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter entered the dispute as mediator in late June.
Alex Gerszewski, Hunter's spokesman, said Wednesday that negotiations are ongoing.
