The Norman City Council will soon begin the process of seeking a replacement for Ward 5 after Sereta Wilson announced her resignation late Thursday.
Mayor Breea Clark told The Transcript she will follow her usual course of forming a selection committee to nominate a replacement.
“We will follow the process I have been using and we'll have an announcement soon,” Clark said.
Ward 4 Lee Hall was appointed after Bill Hickman resigned in July 2019. Clark included Hickman in the committee selection process “as the guiding force” because “he represents the ward,” the Transcript reported last year. Former Ward 6 Bill Scanlon was also appointed similarly when Clark ran for mayor in 2019.
Clark said she planned to "ask her (Wilson's) thoughts on who should be on the committee."
City Clerk Brenda Hall said the charter states the city council can appoint an interim member or hold a special election.
“With only a partial term left, they typically appoint,” she said in an email to The Transcript Friday. “Typically they work with a five-member committee nominated by the Mayor and confirmed by Council like all other appointments. There is an application period and the committee usually interviews the applicants. Some or all make their recommendations to Council. We try to move as quickly as possible so the ward does not go unrepresented very long. I anticipate Council will appoint the Committee on the August 11th agenda and we will try to have it wrapped up by the end of August.”
Wilson announced her exit on her official Facebook page Thursday stating she and her husband sold their Ward 5 home and were purchasing a historic residence in Ward 4. Her last council meeting is August 11.
