Norman city administration offices will open to the public with social distancing measures in place on Friday, May 1.
Parks will open in phases with certain precautions on May 1, 15, 29 and June 12, a prepared statement reads.
City employees and visitors will be required to wear a face mask or face covering, and will be provided for anyone who does not have one.
Sneeze guards will be in place at customer service desks where social distancing will be required. Employees will be subject to daily temperature checks and high traffic areas will be sanitized.
Some Norman Parks and Recreation facilities will open on May 1 including Westwood Golf Course and tennis courts, pickleball courts, soccer fields and baseball and softball fields. Disc golf, the Firehouse Art Center, Santa Fe Depot, and Cleveland County Historical House will be opened.
Playgrounds and basketball courts will open May 15. On May 29 recreation and community centers, Westwood Aquatics Center, Sooner Theater, dog and skate parks will open. Park rentals will resume, and outdoor fitness equipment will also be open.
The last phase of restrictions for the department will lift on June 12 when outdoor youth sports will resume, splash pads reopen, the Norman Adult Sports Association, Senior Center.
