More than $4,000 in cash and merchandise was stolen from Liberty Coin and Gold during an early Friday burglary, owner Les White told The Transcript.
The store’s security system alerted White and the Norman Police Department around 5:30 a.m.
“When I got the call, we got across town as quickly as we could,” White said. “By the time my wife and I got here, there were five or six cops. They came in, cleared the building. There was nobody in here.”
White said two males in black hoodies broke through the glass front door of his business located at 3340 W. Main Street and stole two picture frames with $100 and $50 dollar bills mounted.
“Bare minimum you have a sheet of $100 dollar bills and a sheet of $50 dollar bills plus the framing,” he said. “We probably spent two grand ($2,000) in frames. It was very hard to mount.”
A police report shows investigators found a metal pipe on the sidewalk. Security footage shows the two men wore masks and gloves as they crawled through the broken glass door and removed the frames with cash from the walls.
Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster was in the area at the time of the burglary and responded to the scene with officers.
“The report of any crime is concerning to me and our department,” Foster said. “We will work to fully investigate this incident and hope to come to a quick conclusion by determining, identifying and locating the individuals behind this incident. The motive of those involved is part of the ongoing investigation. It is our hope that this business was not targeted due to a sign hanging on its front door and other social media posts in support of local law enforcement.”
The business proudly displays pro-law enforcement signs on the windows and inside. White said two off-duty officers showed up to clean up the shattered glass on the carpet.
“They came in to help clean up, and we really appreciate that,” White said.
