The Oklahoma Supreme Court will soon decide if Norman residents should have the opportunity to vote on the future of a controversial tax district.
The state’s highest court has agreed to fast-track Stephen Ellis’ appeal and scheduled a 10:30 a.m. June 10 hearing before a court referee, court record show.
The Norman resident is appealing a Cleveland County District Court decision that found his citizen-led ballot measure invalid. Ellis and the more than 4,000 residents who signed onto the petition are challenging a new agreement city leaders struck with developers in the University North Park tax increment district, or TIF. The agreement ends the diversion of sales tax revenue retroactively as of June 30.
Supporters of the petition want voters to decide whether to rescind that agreement. The City Council approved the changes to the 13-year-old TIF in November, and opponents submitted their petition early January.
Four former Norman mayors quickly sued over the validity of Ellis' petition. A Cleveland County judge determined the petition’s authenticity was invalid Feb. 24 because it did not contain a sufficient summary of the issue.
After Ellis appealed the judgment, Norman city leaders asked the Supreme Court to expedite the matter because the outcome will potentially determine the amount of sales tax revenue the city will have for its upcoming budget year.
Approximately $300,000 a month in sales tax is diverted to the TIF fund for projects and infrastructure improvements. The council is scheduled to vote on the budget June 9 before the fiscal year 2021 begins July 1.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker said the case will be a top priority.
“The Supreme Court has agreed to fast-track the case,” she said. “Fast-tracking does not guarantee a particular timeline. It just means it will be given a priority for quicker resolution than other cases.”
A court referee will hear both parties arguments and submit the facts to the justices.
“The Court isn't bound by the referee's recommendation but it likely carries significant weight with the justices,” she said. “In most instances, I've found where a referee was utilized, the Court didn't require additional briefs or arguments. I believe they will rule on the merits based on the record of the case, the briefs, and the referee's recommendation.”
Sean Rieger, attorney for the former city mayors, said referees are routinely used to meet with the parties and hear argument. “Supreme Court referees are themselves well-qualified attorneys and we look forward to having the case heard later this month. We very much appreciate the Oklahoma Supreme Court taking swift action in this case to assist the parties through the process as quickly as possible.”
Ellis said he remained confident in the validity of his petition.
“It doesn't hurt our case,” he said of the referee hearing. “I'm not trying 'to stick a stick in the wheels' so I'm good with the case going quickly. I think Norman citizens should and will be given a chance to vote on this issue.”
The city has faced a $5 million budget shortfall for the current and next fiscal year. It has based its upcoming budget on the hope that the Ellis’ petition appeal will fail.
If it succeeds, the city will enforce budget cuts, the city's financial services director Anthony Francisco has said. Those cuts include tapping into savings and cutting everything from fireworks to mosquito and weed control. The city is not planning furloughs or layoffs, but has instituted a hiring freeze.
