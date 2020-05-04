Oklahoma picked up a commitment from three-star 2021 linebacker Danny Stutsman on Monday.
He’s the Sooners’ first linebacker commitment from the class and third defender on board.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect from Winter Garden, Florida picked OU over Baylor, Kansas State, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Oklahoma State, among others.
Stutsman recorded 110 tackles and 19 tackles for loss last season for Foundation Academy.
OU now has five 2021 commitments. Its class is ranked 52nd nationally by Rivals.com and 47th by 247sports.
