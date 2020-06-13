Norman Police Department supporters are expected to turn up Tuesday night for a special city council meeting, along with protesters.
During three weeks of protests, demonstrators have marched nationwide and in Norman to protest police brutality following the in-custody death of George Floyd May 25 in Minneapolis.
The Transcript has learned supporters of the NPD plan to attend the next council meeting and some of them may be Norman Public School students. Norman Citizens Police Academy Alumni also have urged its members to attend, according to an email.
The plea comes after a heated city council meeting Tuesday as protesters marched inside chambers, shouting “racist police” and demanding the city reduce funding to the NPD. They also insisted the city abolish the school resource officer program, which is paid for by a public safety sales tax fund. The voter-approved SRO program cannot be disbanded, Norman spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer told The Transcript Thursday.
“We have to have the program, whether it’s funded or not because the public voted for it,” Meyer said.
Protesters planned to return to a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday when the council must adopt the city’s next fiscal year budget according to state law.
During the Citizens Public Safety Oversight Committee meeting Thursday night, several challenged NPS Superintendent Nick Migliorino and students to attend Tuesday’s meeting.
Committee member Jim Costello suggested NPS students speak in support of the SRO program. On Thursday, NPS announced the district will be keeping resource officers in Norman schools despite local demands for their removal.
During Thursday meeting, Costello referenced students who protested at the previous week’s council meeting when a 14-year-old student said she was harassed and handcuffed by police at Irving Middle School following a fight with a bully.
“It would be great to have the (NPS) superintendent there,” Costello said. “But if you had some kids, some students who were the age or similar age to these kids who are up there talking against it, it would probably make a lot of sense to have those kids up there to go in and say, ’No, no this is my personal experience, and I’m in support of SROs.’”
Ward 8 City Councilman Bill Scanlon said he discouraged the idea of students speaking next Tuesday, because “anyone who doesn’t tow the party line in terms of demonstrators were shouted down, talked over and were insulted.”
He expressed some hope in seeing Migliorino next Tuesday.
“I sent an email to the superintendent saying, ‘If you like the program, why aren’t you speaking up?’ I mean, it would really help the case,” Scanlon told the committee. “I haven’t heard from him yet.”
While Migliorino did not return calls to The Transcript, a newsletter expressed his concerns to parents that stated NPS is “anti-racism” and committed to hearing “concerns about this program.”
However, his support was clear in the newsletter when he wrote, “When it comes to safety, our SROs are an essential part of our plans to safeguard our students and staff. They stand between our schools and the dangers that exist in today’s world. In a time when school threats are far too prevalent, I believe our SROs help to provide the protection our students and staff deserve and their families require. We also work hand-in-hand with these officers every day to ensure our schools remain safe havens for our students so they can feel secure and focus on their education.”
Migliorino also stated in the newsletter that SRO’s role “is to protect and support” students, not discipline them.
The Transcript obtained an email sent to the NPD’s Citizens Police Academy Alumni asking members to show support at Tuesday’s meeting.
During the June 16 meeting, the city council must decided whether to approve a budget amendment of $309,814 from the general revenue to bring the Public Safety Sales Tax fund to a zero balance. The account cannot “go negative,” Norman Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco told the council Tuesday night.
The NPD is 27% of the city’s general fund budget, the largest departmental expenditure. The proposed fiscal year budget for 2021 shows about 65% of the PSST fund is budgeted for the department and 35% for the fire department, Francisco told The Transcript.
The PSST was approved by voters in 2008 for a half-cent sales tax until 2015 and was again approved as a permanent extension.
Mindy Ragan Wood | Transcript Staff Writer
405-416-4420 | mwood@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.