OKLAHOMA CITY — After expanding Gov. Kevin Stitt’s power, Republican lawmakers will consider curtailing it and implementing new laws that increase their oversight of the state park system.
State Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said Senate Bill 4 restores the previous oversight structure of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. It strips Stitt’s power to hire and fire the agency head, and returns that power to a citizen-led oversight commission that has representatives from every congressional district.
Stitt has had the authority to hire and fire the executive director since January 2019 when legislators touted overhauls to existing law and gave his executive director appointee sole decision-making power. Lawmakers made the oversight commission, which had overseen agency and employment decisions, into an advisory board.
“I thought it would work. The evidence suggests otherwise,” Thompson said. “We’ve had money that’s been misspent according to LOFT at tourism. I think we just need more oversight, and so I’m willing to admit that I made a mistake with casting my vote to give the governor that authority.”
Thompson said his bill will correct that mistake, and put the power back in the hands of those who can give financial oversight to the agency that oversees state parks.
Stitt’s office declined to comment Wednesday.
Thompson said the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, or LOFT, the Legislature’s fiscal watchdog division, found issues with the state’s contracts with Swadley’s Bar-B-Q. Thompson said he’s not blaming Swadley’s, but said he believes the state needs to have more oversight.
“We have not had the oversight that we need in that agency, and it has rested with one individual who was making unilateral decisions, and that’s not been good for the taxpayer of Oklahoma,” Thompson said.
A legislative fiscal analysis found that the state spent over $2 million subsidizing Swadley’s losses as part of a multimillion-dollar contract between the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department and the restaurant chain. Some lawmakers have raised questions about why Swadley’s received such a deal and why and how the company was selected to be the concessionaire in six state parks.
LOFT’s fiscal analysis in April found that Oklahoma officials improperly valued state park assets, prioritized the investment of millions of taxpayer dollars into assets the public doesn’t particularly care about and used public dollars to subsidize the losses suffered by the private restaurant chain.
Stitt announced in April that the state had sued Swadley’s for breach of contract amid the growing furor of the state’s park contract with the barbecue restaurant chain.
LOFT officials also said they found a lot of the questionable decisions started after lawmakers in 2019 shifted the bulk of state park oversight power to an executive director and granted that official sole power to acquire, lease or divest state property. That individual effectively made multi-million dollar decisions unilaterally without the oversight of a citizen-comprised commission, LOFT found.
Park officials, though, contended at a public hearing that they’re grappling with decades of legislative funding neglect that have left billions in state assets crumbling. They said they’re not building things like lodges and restaurants, but merely investing in repairing the failing structures, which in some cases sit in the middle of state parks in unusable condition. They have rebuilt public restrooms at state parks, but only to replace those that no longer work.
Thompson said he hasn’t discussed his proposed change with the Stitt’s office, but added that he never discusses any legislation with the Governor’s office prior to filing it.
Thompson also said his bill would give the governor the power to appoint the eight-member commission, but they would need legislative confirmation. The measure also bars Stitt from removing any commissioner without cause.
State Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard, said he supports Thompson’s bill because it increases legislative oversight of the state’s parks system.
He’s running his own bill — Senate Bill 3 — which requires legislative approval before the parks and tourism commission can terminate or cancel a state park property lease or changes the status or ownership of a state park.
Burns said one reason he’s running his bill is because 15 years ago, state park officials eliminated Hugo Lake State Park due to a “sort of political-type situation.”
“The bill is so those board members appointed can’t kill a park unless it goes through legislation, (and) that they just can’t decide to start wiping out state parks especially right now,” Burns said.
Burns said he continues to try to get Hugo Lake reinstated as an official state park.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
