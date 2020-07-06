A survey conducted on the city’s coronavirus website shows most Norman residents favor a mandatory mask policy, results obtained by The Transcript show.
The Norman City Council could vote to adopt a mandatory face covering policy for the public during its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The ordinance would expire on Nov. 30 unless appealed or modified by the council.
Nearly 10,000 residents took the unscientific survey online.
According to the survey, 63.3% currently wear face coverings when they leave home, while 17.7% do not wear any and 19.1% wear them sometimes.
In lieu of re-implementing restrictions, 50.3% support facial coverings for customers inside and outside businesses. Twenty-two percent support masks for customers only when indoors and 23.8% did not support it.
Answers to the survey were provided anonymously but comments included with the results illustrate a divisive argument surrounding the virus and masks. The answers also veered off the topic to the council’s recent budget amendment to the Norman Police Department that left nine officer positions unfilled and led to a Fraternal Order of Police lawsuit against the city.
“I will NOT [sic] listen to the Mayor or Council instilling fear in the populace of Norman,” one answer reads. “I have no faith in the Mayor or City Council in regards to the Chinese Covid-19 Virus, the Mayor and the Council have shown on NUMEROUS that the social distancing and wearing masks is only done when it fits the agenda of the Mayor and Council, ie. the Mayor and Council participating in protests where many people including CLARK did not practice social distancing.”
Another answered if the city enacted such a policy that the Norman Police Department demand “hazard pay for the vast amounts of overtime all of the officers will incur enforcing UNCONSTITUTIONAL [sic] mask orders,” the answer reads.
About a dozen results revealed people who refused to wear the masks cited the order would be unconstitutional.
“Implement whatever rules you want,” another answer reads. “I will not comply. I will continue to go to Moore and OKC (Costco) [sic] to spend my tax dollars. I have zero confidence in our disrespectful, foul-mouthed council members. The police will not have the resources or desire to enforce unconstitutional rules. Have a beautiful day.”
Other answers revealed a sense of relief from concerned residents who believe masks protect the public from infection.
“According to what I have read, there is little danger when outdoors walking, biking, etc at appropriate distances, so I am not in favor of an outdoor mask requirement,” the answer reads. “But I do believe we are at the point where we should absolutely be requiring masks for everyone in all indoor public spaces.”
Another wrote, “All masks, all the time. It should be mandatory.”
“Agree with all restrictions so far,” another supportive answer reads. “Thank you for protecting the residents of Norman.”
Yet another praised Mayor Breea Clark and the Norman City Council.
“Appreciate that Norman is being very proactive in trying to keep people safe and healthy,” it reads. “Great job by the Mayor and City Council under difficult circumstances.”
The proposed ordinance would require face coverings in public service areas, public settings and places of public accommodation. The ordinance also includes capacity limitations and social distancing requirements for restaurants and bars.
Face coverings, according to the ordinance, include cloth face masks, towels, scarves, bandanas and other items that fully cover a person’s nose and mouth.
Public service areas are defined by the ordinance as “any public place where persons congregate which is not a place of public accommodation” and includes offices, workplaces, houses of worship, child care facilities, gyms and physical fitness facilities and communal outdoor spaces, such as sidewalks, trails and parks, food trucks and other outdoor retail entities.
Places of Public Accommodation are defined as “all places offering items, goods or services for purchase or rent” and includes retail businesses, personal services and spas, entertainment venues, food service facilities and other businesses.
The city would develop signs for businesses to post at all entrances notifying the public that they must wear face coverings, according to the ordinance. Businesses will be required to post the signs.
Eight exceptions are provided including children under the age of 2, for those whom masks would exacerbate medical conditions, in settings where it is not feasible to wear a mask, while eating in restaurants or bars, while inside homes or cars, in offices and workplaces that are not public service areas, and outdoor exercise areas, the proposed ordinance reads.
The ordinance restrictions cite Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
