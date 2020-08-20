In the aftermath of an animal welfare investigation, an infamous Wynnewood tiger zoo has closed its doors.
According to a Facebook post Tuesday that has since been deleted, owner Jeff Lowe closed the zoo, “effective immediately.” He said it was a decision that he and his team made over a month ago. He thanked those who have visited The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park over the years.
“The very agency that has given my facility five consecutive perfect inspections, has now folded to the pressures of PETA and continue to make false accusations against me,” Lowe said in the post. “Suspiciously, less than 24 hours after I contacted the USDA to voluntarily forfeit my license, they notify me that they are suspending my license for 21 days for a litany of falsehoods.”
On Monday, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Inspection Service suspended Lowe’s exhibitor license for 21 days.
The USDA released the findings of their June investigation, which revealed multiple infractions including two bears that were underweight, and a 16 week-old lion cub that was described as “lethargic, depressed, and thin and would not get up out of the mud from a sitting position even after prompting.”
Lowe said while he could reopen on day 22, he will not do so.
“I no longer want to exhibit animals to the public,” Lowe said. “We have been contemplating this for weeks. I will still allow my lawyers to prove the USDA is dead wrong.”
The park vaulted to fame because of the recent Netflix documentary series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” which profiled the meteoric rise and fall of its eccentric former owner, Joseph Maldonado-Passage.
More affectionately known as Joe Exotic, Maldonado-Passage is serving 22 years in prison for two counts of murder-for-hire, in which he plotted to kill Carole Baskin, a Florida animal rights activist.
A federal judge recently granted Baskin, who owns Big Cat Rescue Corporation in Tampa, Florida ownership of the 16-acre zoo that has recently drawn fascinated tourists from across the country. The judge ordered Lowe to vacate the land within 120 days of the June 1 ruling.
The zoo also owes at least $50,000 in unpaid taxes, according to a lawsuit filed by the Oklahoma Tax Commission.
The state agency had asked a judge to close the park immediately.
Lowe said although he originally intended to open the new zoo in Love County as an exhibit open to the public, he now has other plans. He said now he has millions of dollars in licensing deals that will pay for everything without dealing with visitors that break the rules and the inconsistency of the USDA.
"Rest assured that all the animals will continue to have excellent care, and consequently will no longer be subject to USDA inspections or PETA spies,” Lowe said. “Our new park will, at least for the foreseeable future, be a private film set for Tiger King related television content for cable and streaming services.”
When asked on Facebook if he is getting out of the exotic animal business, Lowe said they have no intention of stopping.
“We aren’t quitting,” Lowe said. “I promise you that there’s a reason that we never applied for a USDA license in Thackerville. Keep watching, you’ll enjoy what you see.”
