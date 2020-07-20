The Norman recall group says it has more signatures to recall Mayor Breea Clark than votes in her last election as it condemns efforts to reveal personal details of the Norman Police Department.
Unite Norman announced more than 6,700 residents had signed the petition, Co-Chair Russell Smith said in a prepared statement Monday morning. However, City Clerk Brenda Hall said 6,719 people voted for Clark 2019.
“It’s well over 7,000,” Smith told The Transcript Monday afternoon. Volunteers are identifying potential signers using a cell phone app, which checks voter records to verify qualified signatures. Tallies are kept through the app and by counting signees from signature stations throughout the city.
“We’re still adding them together,” Smith said.
Hall said the last time she reviewed the numbers, it would require 18,124 signatures for the mayor.
The recall petition is for wards 1, 3, 5, and 7, but Unite Norman’s statement did not disclose how many signatures have been collected for those seats. The organization has until Aug. 14 to collect 25% of the registered voters for each official it intends to recall. A recall election would be set for January.
Unite Norman formed after the city council’s decision to cut $865,000 from a proposed 3% increase to the Norman Police Department budget on June 16. Despite increasing the NPD’s budget by 0.034%, the department eliminated nine unfilled positions. At least five officers have resigned or retired since the 11-hour council meeting where protesters demanded the council defund the NPD.
The group has accused Clark of “backtracking on the defunding of police, as allies circulated graphs with fuzzy math and shell games suggesting they didn’t really defund the police,” the statement reads.
Clark maintains she and fellow council members increased the budget.
“There is no fuzzy math or shell game,” she said. “The numbers speak for themselves. The NPD budget is higher than last year. That’s all there is to it. It’s unfortunate that this group has to warp the truth to get support. With that said, I do hope everyone engaged in this process stays engaged regardless of the outcome because local government is the most important level of government that affects our everyday lives. We’ve seen budget cuts and staff shortages before, yet only now are we seeing recall efforts.”
Norman Unite supporter Robert Castleberry said the increase is on paper only.
“The whole question is what does ‘defund’ mean?” he said. “To me, to defund is not properly funding something. When I defund you, it means I don’t give you enough money to do your job right now and to me, that’s what they did.”
Unite Norman condemns police ‘doxxing’
Unite Norman also is condemning a Facebook page “doxxing” police officers, the grassroots organization announced Monday night.
The group behind the effort to recall the Norman mayor and city council members said the “Norman Police Accountability Project” Facebook page is targeting Norman Police Department officers by releasing personal information. Details posted include the names and street addresses of officers, drawing concern from officers and their families, the statement reads.
“We condemn this in the strongest of terms,” said Smith, a Unite Norman co-founder. “This is an extremely dangerous practice which could end up injuring innocent women and children who are home alone when our hardworking Norman Police Department officers are out working to protect all residents of Norman.”
The Facebook page describes itself as “a database for public information on officers within the Norman Oklahoma Police Department.”
“We call upon Facebook to remove this page immediately,” said Unite Norman co-chair Sassan Moghadam. “These actions of releasing personal home addresses can lead to dangerous circumstances, and even deadly circumstances. It must be taken down immediately.”
Requests for comment from Facebook were not returned.
On July 1, the City of Norman confirmed two police officers who shared information about an outgoing city council member online were under investigation.
Information shared regarding Ward 8 council member Alex Scott is under review by the Norman Police Department’s Internal Affairs, the department confirmed.
While Norman Police Department has been reviewing and investigating allegations that its officers shared a city council members’ address on social media, the department said the information the officers shared was obtained legally and was a matter of public record.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420 | mwood@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.