Norman police are investigating a comment on a local Facebook page as a possible threat of violence, the NPD confirmed Thursday morning.
Ward 1 and Ward 3 Councilwomen Kate Bierman and Sereta Wilson told the Norman Transcript yesterday they and Mayor Breea Clark have received hateful messages from people on the “Re-Open Norman” Facebook page but they claim one message from a Lexington police officer went too far.
Bierman sent a screenshot of the comment which reads, “Mayor dipshit, needs to be pulled out of office and tried on the court house lawn...the problem with politicians, they don’t get hung in public anymore….#bringbackpublichangings!” the post reads. It is attributed to Eddie Zaicek.
Clark said her order was never intended to hurt businesses and she understands people are upset.
"I understand that people are scared, depressed and even angry right now and I appear to be an outlet for those volatile emotions," she said in a prepared statement. "We'll get through this and when we do I hope those residents find some peace. With that said, I will not hesitate to report death threats, especially when they come from people who are supposed to be protecting residents, not encouraging them to hang people on courthouse lawns."
The post, according to the screenshot Bierman captured is dated May 12 at 7:30 p.m. but it appears to have been removed.
Zaicek confirmed he is a Lexington police officer but said his Facebook account was hacked sometime in early to mid April, but "definitely before May."
He admitted that he joined the group his friend "Dustin" started but declined to give his last name. The page's information shows it was created on April 22.
He said he did not make that comment.
“You realize those things can be manipulated, right?” Zaicek said. “I’ve seen that somewhere before, but it was referring to the president.”
He had no explanation why someone would want to hack into his account and then continue posting to a local Facebook page.
“I can’t speak for anybody but myself,” he said.
Zaicek said he cannot access his Facebook accounts from his phone but can access his business pages from his computer. He is the owner of J&E Equipment Services.
Bierman was skeptical of the denial saying he is a frequent commenter on the page and even seemed to allude to his law enforcement career.
She submitted another screenshot from the page with a comment that is attributed to Zaicek. A post on the Re-Open page asked for screenshots of “vitriol” from council members who pushed back with their own comments directed toward conservatives who disagreed with the mayor’s order and the council’s support of it.
A comment listed to Zaicek appears on that post.
“Armed invasion...occupation, whatever u [sic] wanna call it. It needs to happen, locally, state wide, countrywide...become the front-line! This coming from me should mean something….” the comment reads.
Bierman found it alarming.
“‘Coming from me’ meaning a police officer?” Bierman said. “Coming from a police officer who carries a semi-automatic rifle?”
The Transcript was also unable to find the post to which Biermen referred.
The account for Zaicek appears active, but he said he has contacted Facebook to correct the problem.
“My understanding is they’re working on it but I haven’t heard anything from them," he said.
He was not aware of the police report which had been filed at the Norman Police Department when the Transcript contacted him this morning. He said he not been contacted by any officer. During a second phone call to Zaicek he told the Transcript he contacted the NPD and invited them to question him about the matter.
Zaicek defended the original post about hangings, saying he did not believe it was a threat of violence or that a crime was committed.
“No. A crime, to be tried, to like try you in court?” he said.
He was also adamant that Clark's order overstepped legal bounds.
“I do think everything she’s doing is against the (U.S.) Constitution and she should be held accountable for it,” he said.
Clark’s order has sparked controversy after four salon owners sued her in her capacity as mayor. Cleveland County Chief District Judge Thad Balkman granted an injunction which allowed them to open ahead of her original plan. The city removed the case to federal court on May 5.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter urged Clark on May 7 to open churches before Mother’s Day weekend, citing state and federal constitutional rights. After U.S. Attorney Tim Downing of the Western District Court of Oklahoma supported Hunter’s letter with his own on May 8, Clark opened churches and entertainment venues that same day.
A call to the City of Lexington was not returned.
The case remains under investigation, Norman police spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said.
"All involved parties have been fully cooperative with investigators," Jensen said. "We do not currently have any indication that there is a threat to the safety of any public official."
Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect page information, posting the screenshots and that our inquiries to the City of Lexington had not been returned.
