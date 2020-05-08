U.S Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma Timothy J. Downing sent a letter today to Norman Mayor Breea Clark urging her to open churches.
The letter comes the day after Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter sent a similar letter, to which Clark's response was that the city would "take it into consideration."
"I am writing to offer my assistance to you as we navigate the difficult legal issues surrounding our response to the Coronavirus pandemic," Downing's letter reads.
His "concern" with Clark's reopening plan was that it allowed retail, restaurants, gyms and other businesses where people gather to open May 1 but did not allow churches to open until May 15. Clark has encouraged churches to offer online services and 'drive-thru' services outdoors where parishioners listen to a service from their cars.
While Downing applauded Clark's efforts to keep the public safe, he reminds her of the U.S. Bill of Rights.
"While state and local public officials are owned deference in addressing the pandemic threatening the health and safety of the public, there is no pandemic exception to the Bill of Rights. Even in times of emergency, when reasonable and temporary restrictions are place on rights, the First Amendment and federal statutory law prohibit discrimination against religious institutions and religious believers. Government may not impose special restrictions on religious activity that do not also apply to similar nonreligious activity."
A response to Hunter's letter late yesterday revealed the city's opinion on religious freedom during a pandemic.
"The City understands the importance of its citizen's rights to exercise their religious and non-religious beliefs freely and to assemble peaceably," the statement released late Thursday read. "However, constitutional rights have never been absolute. Rather, they are subject to a balancing with state interest. As noted by the U.S. Supreme Court as early as 1944, 'the right to practice religion freely does not include the liberty to expose the community...to a communicable disease or the latter to ill health or death."
Downing's letter accused Clark's administration of not acting evenhandedly.
"Where a state or local government does not act evenhandedly, it must have a compelling reason to impose restriction on places of worship and must ensure that those restrictions are narrowly tailored to advance a compelling state interest," the letter reads.
Downing's office has been keeping an eye out for U.S. Constitutional rights violations, as evidenced by his statement, since April 27.
"On April 27, 2020, United States Attorney General William P. Barr issued a memorandum directing United States Attorneys to monitor state and local directives that could violate the constitutional rights and the civil liberties of citizens, including discrimination against religious institutions and those with religious beliefs," it reads.
The entire letter can be found online here.
The City of Norman has not yet responded to the letter. Mayor Breea Clark did not immediately return a request for comment to The Transcript.
Clark has also been sued in her capacity as mayor by the owners of three local hair salons. Cleveland County District Court Judge Thad Balkman granted an injunction to open salons. City officials have moved the case to federal court.
