Editor’s Note: This story was updated to reflect the budget amendment amounts, votes and confirmed cuts made early Wednesday to the Norman Police Department budget.
The Norman City Council did not completely defund the Norman Police Department, but it did bleed its budget by $865,000 at the end of a meeting that continued until 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Protesters to police brutality and racial bias filled the council along with supporters of the NPD who did not want reductions its budget. Police officers were inside city hall and three were huddled outside listening to the meeting on a cell phone at 3 a.m. as two sides of the heated argument made their demands inside.
While the council declined to pass a measure to cut the budget by $4.5 million at a loss of 64 sworn officer jobs, more reductions to the NPD budget could be soon coming.
The council passed three amendments to reduce the NPD’s budget Wednesday morning, Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
City spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer submitted to The Norman Transcript each amendment, the amount and the votes recorded during the meeting.
Mayor Breea Clark made a motion to cut $330,000 from patrol to fund community outreach and programs. The funds will be held in reserve in the general revenue fund, but the programs were not defined by council. The measure passed unanimously.
Ward 8 Councilwoman Alexandra Scott introduced an amendment to cut $4.5 million from the NPD, but it failed to pass. Her motion passed to cut salaries and benefits in the NPD budget by $235,000 to fund an internal city auditor position and program. Ward 1 and Ward 6 Councilmen Joe Carter and Bill Scanlon voted against the measure. Carter was concerned the position would not be placed under the direction of the council until a change to the city charter could be made and voted on by the public.
Ward 1 Councilwoman Kate Bierman proposed a third amendment to cut an additional $300,000 from the NPD’s general fund allocation to be held in reserve and to add to community outreach programs. The measure passed with Scanlon voting against the measure.
Bierman assured the audience at Tuesday night’s meeting that the discussion on police reform was not over. She told protesters that the budget “can be amended” after it is adopted and promised that police reform would be discussed during upcoming Oversight Committee meetings. The next committee meeting is July 9.
The special meeting Tuesday was the council’s deadline to adopt its next fiscal year budget. Protesters wanted to see specially trained teams take over areas of police response such as mental health calls, addiction, sexual assault and incidents that were not considered a crime in progress.
Scott asked the council to support her amendment to cut $4.5 million in police department funding. Protesters cheered and police supporters booed Scott as she spoke. The cut would have divided up $4.5 million in police funding and allocated to a Ward 5 fire station project, storm water and “sensitivity training” for the NPD, Scott proposed.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said the cuts would have forced the city to terminate 64 sworn officer positions. While the rest of the council expressed concern over slicing the department nearly in half, protesters demanded the amendment be passed. As many supporters spoke up in support of the NPD and related their positive experiences, protesters recited a history of unprofessional police response and misconduct.
A young woman who lives in Ward 4 said she has autism. She told the council that during the meeting an officer refused to wear a mask even after she asked him to wear one because he was not six-feet away and she did not feel safe.“He said, ’You can move,’” she said.
Dylan Sterling, a 25-year-old psychology graduate in Ward 6, said protesters and supporters both seemed misinformed.
“I think there is a massive miscommunication between the defund side and the non-defund side,” Sterling said. He called protesters disorganized but supporters were unwilling to be honest about “what is going on” in the NPD and were not willing to have “an honest discussion.”
Sterling said passing Scott’s amendment would not meet protesters demands to increase accountability in the NPD and other proposed reforms to policy and programs. He decried characterizing all officers as violent and prejudiced and urged the audience and council to listen to each other. Protesters interrupted him with shouts and one stood in his way and blocked him from addressing a member of the audience about his opinions. Mayor Breea Clark regained order and Sterling left.
The meeting concluded with an adopted budget and several amendments. NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen said the department is looking into the incident regarding the unmasked officer and other allegations made against police.
Jensen further stated that the department is analyzing how to absorb the cuts to its budget.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
