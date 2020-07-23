Supporters of the recall petition aiming to oust Ward 5’s city council member won’t have to finish collecting signatures.
Sereta Wilson announced Thursday that she has resigned her seat. Her last council meeting will be August 11.
“Honestly this started before the recall,” Wilson said. “One of our businesses took a hit during the pandemic, and so it really started well before all of this.”
A grassroots organization, Unite Norman, is circulating a recall petition for Wilson, Mayor Breea Clark and three other council members — Ward 1 Kate Bierman, Ward 3 Alison Petrone, and Ward 7 Stephen Holman.
“I know that there will be some people very happy to see me go, and to them I ask that they evaluate their actions,” she wrote on her official Facebook page. “Evaluate their love for others. And evaluate their information sources. I hope the next person in this seat can continue some of the work I started. And that unfinished work is my only regret with this decision. I always said I would continue to do this job as long as I thought I had something to give to the community.”
Wilson said her family has accepted an offer on their house and purchased a home in Ward 4. The strain of the pandemic and subsequent changes left Wilson and her husband with new priorities, she said in her statement.
“My pandemic revelation is that I don’t have much left to give to the community in this capacity,” she said. "So, it’s a great time for me to move on to a new fun adventure. I owe many of you a great big thank you for always supporting me, even when we disagree. And for fighting for me, and for that I am sorry to leave you. But this means you can focus your fighting energy on the very talented group of dedicated people that are being unfairly threatened, cajoled and harassed.
"Be confident in the knowledge that we will be restoring a 100-year-old house in the original townsite. And I won’t be going away, just will be moving back to the activist side of the dais. My main focus will be on building unique and wonderful businesses in our community. Stay tuned for some new projects to be announced.”
Mindy Ragan Wood | 405-416-4420 | mwood@normantranscript.com
