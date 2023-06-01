After meeting and performing at Michelangelo’s Coffee and Wine Bar since 2009, musician Richard “Daddy” Love strummed his guitar inside the Main Street coffee shop for the final time Tuesday night.
Michelangelo’s, 207 E. Main Street, is closing its doors Friday, owners announced on the establishment’s Facebook page. They expressed appreciation for years of community support.
“We are changing things up a bit! We have decided to move on and sell the coffee shop,” owner Teri Jordan posted.
For years, members of SongWriters Association of Norman, or SWAN, met at Michelangelo’s two or three times a month as a way for songwriters to come together and share their music with locals.
SWAN first met at Michelangelo’s on June 9, 2009, according to Love, the organization’s president.
On Tuesday, members played together one last time. In attendance was Jerry Brooks, who joined the organization in 2011 and has performed there two or three times a month since.
Brooks said he has enjoyed the camaraderie and learning from fellow songwriters.
“It has meant a lot to me. I retired early and I didn’t have a hobby, so songwriting became my hobby,” he told The Transcript. “We’ve watched so many people come in here and get started. Now they are out there playing.”
Love said he is already scouting new venues for the organization.
“There are some possibilities that have already popped up,” he said. “There may not even be a skip in our schedule.
“We usually meet once a month at The Depot anyway, which will be in two weeks, and after that, we should be in our new location.”
‘Comfortable atmosphere’
The coffee shop and wine bar has been known for its caffeinated beverages, chocolates, baked goods, wine and beer, as for its comfortable atmosphere where people would come together.
Michelangelo’s was started by Michael Palermo, who later sold it to Brent and Teri Jordan. In 2009, Love said Palermo approached him about bringing a music organization to the coffee shop.
“We had a little portable PA system. We didn’t even have a mic stand, so someone had to hold a mic while the other was playing,” Love recalled. “Things are a lot better now. We have everything you need to play except guitars.”
Madi Lowry, a former Michelangelo’s employee, now works at the University of Oklahoma as an academic life coach. Lowry said people came, not just for the coffee, but for the environment.
“I started working there literally the day I turned 21,” she said. “I had been a customer well before I was a barista. Not to talk badly of other coffee shops, but we had one of the most phenomenal coffee shops in Norman.”
Lowry said the mission of the coffee shop was to create a living room type of space for customers. At Michelangelo’s, she said it wasn’t uncommon to see friends gather and students or workers with their laptops open, connected to the Wi-Fi while working on tasks.
She said SWAN night, which was usually on Wednesdays, was her favorite night to work.
“I can still remember some of the orders from my regulars,” she said. “The musicians absolutely brought me so much joy and I don’t know where they’re gonna go now, but that community is going to be definitely impacted by Michelangelo’s closing. I hope they’re able to find another good home for their organization.”
Scott Martin, president of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, learned about the shop’s closing like everyone else, and said it will leave a void along Main Street.
“I certainly enjoyed going there for coffee,” Martin said. “Before it was Michelangelo’s, it was Winans Chocolate. Michelangelo’s, at least for a certain amount of time, continued to sell Winans chocolate.”
Tory Keeter, a frequent customer who now lives in Duncan, used to walk from her home to Michelangelo’s. She previously earned a bachelor’s and master’s from OU, and once worked at the university as an adjunct professor in nutrition.
‘A lot of memories’
“We used to live on Campus Corner, so I would walk to Michelangelo’s with my son in his stroller,” Keeter recalled. “My now-husband and I frequented the shop together during the time that we dated at OU.
“We had lots of dates there. It was just a place where we could hang out and talk, so it’s sad they are moving on. We have a lot of memories there.”
Lowry said the building is old, and when she worked there in 2018 the employees believed it to be haunted, especially after she said her and some of her co-workers experienced unexplainable phenomena first-hand.
“Anyone who worked there in 2018 can attest to The Great Haunting of Michelangelo’s that occurred,” she said. “There was a string of events that took place — chairs that we had put on the tables at closing.
“We’d come back, and they would be on the ground. There were unfolded towels that would be folded the next day, and music would randomly start playing that we hadn’t picked out.”
Lowry said one day she picked up the phone to static, when all of a sudden, a voice said, “goodbye.”
“And not even five minutes later, all of the lights in the restaurant, all of the electricity was shut off,” she said. “We found out the next day that in the alleyway behind the restaurant, somebody had opened the breaker and completely cut the wire to the electricity in the building.”
Lowry said the events may not have derived from the supernatural, but it is fun to think about.
“It scared us so much. We can all attest it was an interesting experience,” she said. “I don’t know if it was all in hour heads, and we just got worked up together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.