OKLAHOMA CITY — Is it the state tournament that produces the moments, or is it The Big House itself, State Fair Arena and the most famous high school hardwood in Oklahoma?
Perhaps, as long as there are moments, it doesn’t matter.
What matters is they happen and late Wednesday night they belonged to Community Christian’s Collin Bond, and because they did, the Royals are on to the Class 3A boys’ final four after topping Washington 53-49.
In the middle of the fourth quarter, Bond hit the game’s biggest shot, at least geographically, a 30-footer from well above the top of the key.
As it turned out, putting his team on top 47-46, the 13th-ranked Royals would not trail again.
Still, that wasn’t what but CCS over the top, though Bond supplied those plays, too.
The score 51-49 Royals, the two teams traded 3-point misses.
Next, inside the final minute, the Warriors put Bai Jobe on the free-throw line for a one-and-one.
The CCS post had played a huge game already, 17 points and 16 rebounds, but he missed the freebie and Washington had the ball with a chance to win. Instead, Bond stole it from Jamison Holland.
So the Warriors put him on the line for another one-and-one. Bond missed it, too, and again Washington had the ball with a chance to win it.
Instead, Bond stole it again, this time from Cash Andrews, and this time with free passage to the basket, where he calmly laid it in for a four-point edge with 5.3 seconds remaining.
“He’s always been an aggressive defender,” CCS coach Tim Price said.
Next, it was over.
The Class 3A draw gets today off before resuming at Yukon Friday, where CCS (22-8) meets top-ranked Oklahoma Christian School (24-5) at 7 p.m., with No. 2 Millwood and No. 4 Marlow to follow.
The winners will return to The Big House at 1:15 p.m. Saturday.
“In the last week of our season, they have just found ways to win,” said Price, saluting his players. “There’s been a couple of days that we’ve stunk, and we’ve still found a way to win and there’s been some games in the area [tournament], we played great.”
Wednesday, they were pretty good.
Amid state tourney pressure, they took care of the ball, committing a reasonable nine turnovers, shot fairly well, hitting 47.7 percent (21 of 44) from the field and a good-enough 7 of 21 from 3-point range.
Washington took care of the ball, too, committing just eight turnovers, but made only 37.5 percent (18 of 48) of its shots, 30 of which from 3-point land. The Warriors made 11, but needed a couple more.
Collin’s brother, Cade Bond, along with Jobe, were the only two players on either team to play every minute.
Two possessions before Collin hit from 30 feet, Cade hit from 25, tying the game 44-44.
He finished with 15 points, five rebounds and seven drawn fouls, more than the entire Royals roster committed (6).
Washington was led by Hayden Hicks’ 14 points. Anthony Trejo added 10.
The Royals, who weren’t supposed to be among Class 3A’s final eight, now have a chance to reach Class 3A’s final two.