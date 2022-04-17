Norman lost its sleepy, college town innocence in the spring and summer of 1970. The nation’s social, political and cultural divisions arrived on our doorsteps in the form of concerts, protests and violence.
May 1970 began with American forces stepping up the bombing of North Vietnam.
On May 4, four unarmed students were shot to death by Ohio National Guardsmen. University of Oklahoma students protested and took over the administration building. The Oklahoma National Guard was put on alert.
Four days later, Jim Hendrix performed two concerts at the OU Field House, where the crowds were as large inside as outside.
The next day, David Sloan and Sheryl Benham left a Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity party headed for the Ten Mile Flats. Their bullet-riddled bodies would be found two days later in the trunk of Sloan’s car.
• • •
Neil Kingsley was an OU student in those turbulent years. He came to OU from New York in 1966. He loved music and played in many local bands.
The Jimi Hendrix concert here was one of many he attended.
“He was at both of them that day,” recalled his sister, Karen Kerr. Kingsley, 72, died in June 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Kingsley somehow managed to get photo passes for another Hendrix concert. Hendrix reportedly recognized Neil from his “The Who” T-shirt and allowed him to continue shooting pictures.
“Neil’s big thrill was Jimi Hendrix recognized him and let him take pictures,” Kerr said. “He said [Hendrix] was the most polite and kind person. When the security people told [Kingsley] he had to leave, Hendrix said, ‘He’s with us.’”
• • •
Kerr said the story was that Neil had met a writer who was to interview Hendrix at a Texas concert.
“Neil just kind of tagged along and got to be the photographer,” she said.
Some of those concert photos are part of an exhibit that opened earlier this month at The Depot. The negatives from the concert were never found, but contact sheets were used to make impressive reprints.
Music was just one of Kingsley’s many passions. He was a Norman music icon, having helped start The Amazing Rhythm Chickens band that played for three decades.
He worked at many local bars and bookstores and, early on, started a small recording studio.
• • •
We shared a love of local history. He helped republish his grandfather’s history of his grandfather, Montford T. Johnson, “The Chickasaw Rancher.” That book caught the attention of the tribe and has been made into a movie.
He was president of the Cleveland County Historical Society and part of The Depot’s music advisory board. We always talked local politics and history.
“He was a sweet brother,” Kerr said. “He knew everybody. Even though we grew up in New York, he cared about this town.”