Laffoon and Jenny Dakil were honored this past week at the Norman Public Schools Foundation’s annual luncheon. It was a long-delayed gathering where donors seemed excited to finally meet in person.
Seasons change in Norman but volunteers like Randy make our youth programs thrive. Baseball season is upon us and Griffin Park fields are no more. Games will be back at Reaves Park. It made me think back to all of the various coaches that put up with me over the years. Oh how they tried to coax some hint of athleticism out of me but to no avail.
• • •
Jim Baker was a teacher and football coach at Central Junior High. He lived a few blocks away from us in northeast Norman. My parents learned he was coaching a peewee baseball team organized around Jefferson Elementary School. The problem was we needed a ride to practice.
He made a deal with my brother and I. If we would help him pull hoses around Hardie Field and water the grass for a few hours every morning we could ride with him to baseball practice. Never mind that he wanted to go at 6 a.m. We signed up at the old Building 92 recreational center on the South Base.
At practice, Ricky Wynn knocked more than a few baseballs through the Jefferson School windows. Coach Baker would lift him on the building’s roof to retrieve the fly balls that ended up there.
• • •
The games were at Lions Park and Reaves Park. Late night summer games at Lions Park under the lights were like a mosquito smorgasbord. It was even better for the bugs If the drainage ditch had standing water. Kids would retrieve foul balls from the ditch and quickly return them to an umpire.
Parents sat together and wouldn’t criticize a play or a close call. It might be the child of the parent sitting next to you.
After Lions and Reaves, midget leaguers played at Rotary Park. More than a few balls were lost in the grass and trees beyond the field. That’s a park today and the field is still in use.
• • •
My Pony and Colt League coaches were Elton Davis and a man we only knew as “Joe.”
Mr. Davis, a legacy Norman coach, was no nonsense. Come to practice. Work hard. Don’t goof off and you’ll see some playing time. My slow running ability cost me many an inning. “Get the lead out, Rieger,” I can still hear him saying. That’s been 50 years and that still rings in my ears.
Now Coach Joe and the Norman Yankees operated differently. We rarely had practice. But when we did it was usually in the heat of the day. He sat on the bleachers at the OU Intramural Field where we practiced. He sipped a large bottle of something in a brown bag from the nearby convenience store. He seemed to get meaner by the minute.
He would often doze off. At that point, the team leader Mary Sullivan would become the surrogate coach. It made for a better practice and he never yelled at anyone to get the lead out.