Small grocery stores and shops are a common sight alongside neighborhoods in many European cities — a trend that might become more common in Norman.
The City-Council led Business and Community Affairs Committee listened to a staff presentation on bodega-style businesses during its Thursday night meeting. A bodega is the Spanish term for a small grocery or wine cellar, often found in Europe and New York City.
Planning Director Jane Hudson advised the committee that forming new codes and ordinances for such merchants would need to be shaped by specific restrictions to the operations of a business in a neighborhood.
A “neighborhood commercial” ordinance would likely mean stores that offer a “small footprint, for basic perishable goods, and no parking,” Hudson’s staff memo reads. A forthcoming amendment to existing commercial zoning could define accessory commercial units or small retail shops “that people need in close proximity to where they live,” her memo further states.
Ward 8 Matt Peacock and Ward 4 Lee Hall stressed the importance of ensuring businesses would “fit” the neighborhood.
Husdon presented photos of several businesses that remodeled homes as businesses such as Virgin Law and a cafe on South Peters Avenue, Nicholson Law on North Peters Avenue and The Earth on South Flood as examples.
“This is not a one-size-fits all,” Hall quoted Hudson’s staff report and asked that staff ensure the ordinance did not become “something completely unintended.”
Hudson agreed and said, “that’s where regulations come in.”
Regulations should be “narrowly focused rather than broad,” Hall said.
“In core Norman in particular, I think there has to be an emphasis on using what we have and not clear-cutting it and starting over with something new that does not fit with the neighborhood.”
Hall further suggested that while she wanted to encourage creative uses for existing spaces, some form of accountability would likely be necessary.
“If this is what you say you’re going to do [with the site], then we would like to hold you to do that,” she said. “That’s probably one of my biggest fears.”
Peacock said a baseline criteria for keeping the structure rather than building a new one would be a place to start.
Another concern included car traffic, despite the draw of pedestrian traffic small neighborhood shops without parking lots can attract. In particular, Hudson mentioned concerns about adding parked cars along already narrow streets while committee members favored shared existing parking above new parking lots and corner lot locations where street parking on two streets would be feasible.
“I know we don’t want these to be negative impacts to the neighborhood, but it’s just putting those additional cars on the street and it’s something I think that the neighborhood is going to have to talk about,” Hudson said.
Hall offered to “pull together organizers in multiple neighborhoods in Ward 4” to find out what residents would “like to see on the corner.”
Peacock agreed it would be important to get public feedback as they consider an ordinance for “what works, what doesn’t work” for residents.
He also asked for more data on examples in other cities.
“What makes these examples more successful, what things can we improve on?” he asked. “I’d be interested to see what kind of variables there are.”