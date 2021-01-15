CrossPointe Church
Sunday, Pastor Butler will consider Jesus’ approach to staying and going when it’s time. Join us this week at crosspointe.tv/live or in person worship at 9 or 10:30 a.m.
First Christian Church
On the Second Sunday after Epiphany, Rev. David Spain will preach “Come and See, What?,” from John 1:43-51, during worship online at 10:45 a.m.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, worship will ve livestreamed at 4 p.m. at facebook.com/normanucc.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach "Baptism of Jesus," from Acts 10:34-43 and Mark 1:4-11, during virtual worship at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. The ordinance of baptism will be observed. Service will be online until further notice.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Dustin Gaskins will continue the series"The Image of God" with “Glory and Power."
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be "Wonderfully Made," from Psalm 139:1-6, 13-18. In-person services are open at limited capacity. Worship service begins at 10:50 a.m. and will be livestreamed at 11 on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
Trinity Lutheran Church
On the Second Sunday after the Epiphany, the sermon will be "Jesus the Ladder to Heaven," from John 1:43-51. The Saturday Divine Service of Communion is at 7:30 p.m. Sunday Divine Services of Holy Communion in the sanctuary are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 10:30 service can be livestreamed online by searching for "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK" on YouTube. Bible class and Sunday School will be at 9:15.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville will preach "Come and See!," from John 1:43-51. Worship will be on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media. The Styro-Station is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for intake of clean styrofoam for recycling. A Red Cross blood drive will be from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 28 at the church, 914 Elm Ave. Call the church office, 321-1584, for an appointment.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will preach from a series from Romans 12 at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches
