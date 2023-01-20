Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman will continue the sermon series “Real Life Theology: New Birth” during worship at 10 a.m. Services will be available live on the church's YouTube channel. Bible classes will be at 9. There will be classes at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, visit alameda.church.
First Christian Church
Sunday, Rev. David Spain will preach “Inter-Net-Working,” from Matthew 4:12-23, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be live streamed. Church school will be from 9 and 9:30.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Robin Meyers, Ph.D., will preach the second of a three-part sermon series “Imagination II: I Just Can’t Imagine,” from Matthew 25:43b-50, during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW or on the church’s YouTube channel.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Michael East will lead worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school will be at 9:30, including the new adult class "Lots of C.S. Lewis." Child care will be provided. Men's Bible study will be at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays. A women's book study will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. A midweek program will be at 5:15 p.m. Wednesdays. This month, the Earth Care Team will present a series on actions residents can take to create a healthier environment.
Goodrich Memorial UMC
Sunday, Pastor Stephen Lashley will preach “Take A Vow: Presence,” from Hebrews 10:23-25, during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday school will be at 10. Worship at 10 will be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube under “Goodrich Memorial United Methodist Church.”
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans will preach "A Call to Follow," from Matthew 4:12-23, during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed via YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach "The Beatitudes," from Matthew 5:1-20, during worship at 1100 W. Main St., Suite 120. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Sunday, the church will celebrate masses with Father Miller at 7 a.m. in English and 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. Father Oswalt will celebrate mass in English at 10:30 a.m. All daily masses will be at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. Confession will be heard at 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church, 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. Fridays in the chapel’s confessional. The Blessed Stanley Rother Hispanic Cultural Institute of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church is hosting Spanish Language and Cultural Studies classes. Opening night for the spring semester will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Metter Room of the Parish Center, 421 E. Acres St. Everyone is invited. Tuition costs $35 per semester. Residents are invited to the Catholic Men’s Conference on Feb. 25 in Norman, with the theme “Blessed are the Peacemakers.” The cost is $59 if mailed or registered online by Feb. 6. Starting Feb. 7, the cost will be $69. High school, junior high students can register for $29, and college students can register for $39. Visit catholicmen.net. The next Worldwide Marriage Encounter weekend will be Jan. 27-29 at the Catholic Pastoral Center, 7501 Northwest Expressway in Oklahoma City. For more information, email Bryan and Karen Berland at bkberland@gmail.com, call 850-4274 or visit meoklahoma.org. Residents can join Archbishop Coakley for Vespers and an all-night vigil with the remains of Bl. Stanley Rother on Feb. 12 at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 3214 N. Lake Ave. in Oklahoma City. Doors will open at 4 p.m., with Vespers at 5. After Vespers, attendees can pray before the casket of Bl. Stanley Rother before he is moved to his final place of repose at the Bl. Stanley Rother Shrine the next morning. The church will be open to the public until 5 a.m. Feb. 13.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday's service will be "All the Light You Cannot See," based on Isaiah 9: 1-4. Worship services begin at 8:30 am and 10:50 am and will be live streamed at 11:00 am on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Craig Hayes will talk about "Eyes and Feet: Focus and Purpose," from Proverbs 4:25-27.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the third Sunday after the Epiphany and annual Life Sunday, the sermon will be "The Light Has Dawned," from Matthew 4:12-25, during divine services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Lutherans for Life will be featured with video. The 10:30 service will be streamed at tlcnorman.org. Sunday school will be at 9:15.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville will preach from Matthew 4:12-23, during worship with holy communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Christian education will be at 10. The Third Friday Book Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the high school classroom. The quarterly Ladies Get-Together will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in the fellowship hall. A GREENSpeak event will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, featuring Michele Loudenback, Norman's Environmental and Sustainability manager, who will present "Water: Past, Present and Future." The public is invited. Styrofoam may be recycled in the Styro-Station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, accessed from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach "Bless The Lord," from Psalms 103:1-4, at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches
