First Christian Church
On the third Sunday after Epiphany, Rev. David Spain will preach “One and Many,” from 1 Corinthians 12:12-31, during in-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. services. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. Church school classes begin at 9 and 9:30 a.m.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, guest minister Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph.D. will preach “Jesus Tries Preaching: Part 1,” from Luke 4:14-21, during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW. Mike Cantwell will lead worship. Pianist Neil Whyte’s music will be “I Heard the Voice of Jesus Say” by James Kasen. Masks and social distancing are required. Worship can be viewed on the church’s YouTube channel, on Facebook @normanucc or at norman-ucc.org.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, the new sermon series "Leaving Home" will begin during in-person and online worship at 10:30 a.m. at 555 S. University Blvd. and fpcnorman.org.
McFarlin Memorial UMC
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans' sermon will be "One Body, Many Parts" during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed via YouTube.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
On the third Sunday in Ordinary Time, the St. Joseph Catholic Church will celebrate masses with Father Lepak at 7 a.m. in English and with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish and 10:30 a.m. in English. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday in the chapel. The schedule confessions is 10:30 a.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the church and 5 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel's confessional. The Oklahoma March for Life will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, starting at the state Capitol and ending in Midtown. Featured speakers are Bishop David Konderla, diocese of Tulsa, and Dr. Todd Fisher, DM, Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma executive director. All are invited to pray the Rosary for healing our nation, law and order and for Norman police at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the church. The Peace and Justice Group invites residents to share commitments to stewardship and sustainability. For questions, call 226-6387 or email olivia.biddick@gmail.com. Applications are due by Feb. 15. The Oklahoma Catholic Women’s Conference will be Feb. 26 at Embassy Suites and Conference Center, 2501 Conference Drive in Norman. Speakers are Kimberly Hahn, Leah Darrow and Sr. Marie Veritas. Cost is $65; late price is $75. Register at okcatholicwomen.com. In the Father’s Footsteps, a Catholic men’s conference, will be March 12 at Embassy Suites and Conference Center. Cost is $59 until Feb. 14, then $69, with discounts for college and high school students. Speakers are Msgr. James Shea, Brian Greenfield, Marcellino D’Ambrosio and Steve Ray. Register at catholicmen.net. The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa have launched the Oklahoma Catholic Native Schools Project. To contribute documents, photographs or an oral history, email info@oknativeschoolsproject.org. Visit archokc.org/oknativeschoolsproject.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be "There is a Future for Us," from Jeremiah 32:6-15, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Travis Ashley will address the question "Who then is that faithful and wise steward?"
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the third Sunday after the Epiphany and Life Sunday, the sermon will be “Jesus Proclaims Good News and Fulfills All Scriptures," from Luke 4:16-30, during divine wervices with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, with Sunday school and Bible class at 9:15. The 10:30 service will be streamed online on YouTube (search for "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK").
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach through Paul's Epistle to the Romans with the sermon "Mortification," from Romans 8:12-13, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. The Sunday school lesson will be “Covenant Theology” at 9:45, led by Cody Wampler. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the app (search "a church for Norman") or on the pastor's YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
University Christian Church
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will preach "God's Anointing Can Teach You," from 1 John 2:27, at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches