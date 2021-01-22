CrossPointe Church
Sunday, Pastor Butler will consider Jesus’ approach to staying and going when it’s time during worship at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The service will be available at crosspointe.tv/live.
First Christian Church
On the third Sunday after Epiphany, worship will be livestreamed at 10:45 a.m., with Rev. David Spain preaching “The Reluctance and Restoration of Reaching,” from John 3:1-5, 10.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, worship will be livestreamed at 4 p.m. via the church’s Facebook page, facebook.com/normanucc.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Tupper will preach “Repent and Believe the Good News,” from Mark 1:14-20, during worship at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. At 4 p.m. Saturday, there will be a marshmallow roast on the church grounds. Attendees will wear masks and observe social distancing. All are welcome. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be “Don’t Want to go There,” from Jonah 3:1-5 during worship at 10:50 a.m. In-person services are open at limited capacity. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Jordan Winslow will conclude the mini-series “The Image of God.”
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the third Sunday after the Epiphany and on annual Life Sunday, the sermon will be “The Kingdom of God is at Hand,” from Mark 1:14-20. The Saturday Divine Service of Communion will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday Divine Services of Holy Communion in the sanctuary will be at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The 10:30 a.m. service can be live-streamed online by searching for “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK” on YouTube. Bible Class and Sunday School will be at 9:15 a.m.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach through Paul’s Epistle to the Romans with the sermon “Grace Precedes Faith,” from Romans 1:5-7, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. The service will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church’s app (search “a church for Norman”) and on the pastor’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, the Service of Holy Communion will be offered on YouTube at the University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media. The sermon will be from Mark 1:14-20, Jesus’ announcement of the good news. Communion will be offered from 11-11:30 a.m. by Pr. and Deacon Summerville at cars in the parking lot behind the church, 914 Elm Ave. Residents may come to the church from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday and receive Communion in the gathering area near the offices. The Styro-Station is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for intake of clean styrofoam for recycling. The Red Cross blood drive will be from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday at the church. Call 321-1584 for an appointment.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach “Build a Relationship With Jesus,” from John 17, at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches
