The following divorces recently were granted in Cleveland County District Court:
• Daniel Christopher Church vs. Brenda Marie Church
• Keith John Novy vs. Gloria Novy
• Dustin Michael Hoffman vs. Bryan Wayne Hunter
• Colin Drake Walker vs. Whitney Morgan Littleton
• Nena Jo West vs. Shawn David West
• Chelsea Marie Pruitt vs. Nathan David Corbett
• Cynthia Louise Goode vs. Darryl Ray Goode
• Donnie L. Watts III vs. Rebecca A. Watts
• Cody B. Alarafi vs. Brittany K. Alarafi
• Jessica Nicole Kilbury vs. Jaron Bruce Kilbury
• Jennifer Michele Randall vs. Joseph Maiser Randall
— Cleveland County District Court
