The following divorces recently were granted in Cleveland County District Court:

• Daniel Christopher Church vs. Brenda Marie Church

• Keith John Novy vs. Gloria Novy

• Dustin Michael Hoffman vs. Bryan Wayne Hunter

• Colin Drake Walker vs. Whitney Morgan Littleton

• Nena Jo West vs. Shawn David West

• Chelsea Marie Pruitt vs. Nathan David Corbett

• Cynthia Louise Goode vs. Darryl Ray Goode

• Donnie L. Watts III vs. Rebecca A. Watts

• Cody B. Alarafi vs. Brittany K. Alarafi

• Jessica Nicole Kilbury vs. Jaron Bruce Kilbury

• Jennifer Michele Randall vs. Joseph Maiser Randall

— Cleveland County District Court

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you