Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman will conclude the sermon series “Real Life Theology: New Birth” during worship at 10 a.m. The service will be live streamed on the Alameda Church of Christ YouTube channel. Bible classes will be 9 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The classics group will be 5 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, visit alameda.church.
First Christian Church
Sunday, Rev. Dr. Tom Lyda will be preach “The Two Ways,” from Psalm 1, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 am. The 10:45 service will be live streamed. Church school will be at 9 and 9:30.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph.D., will preach “Imagination III: Taking Time to Look,” the last of a three-part series, during worship at 4 p.m. The service will be live streamed on the church’s YouTube channel.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Carol Waters will preach during worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school classes will be at 9:30 a.m. Men’s Bible study will be at 7:30 a.m. Thursday and Women’s Book Study will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Goodrich Memorial UMC
Sunday, Pastor Stephen Lashley will preach “Take A Vow: Service,” from Mark 10:35-45, during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. Worship at 11 will be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school is at 10.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans will preach “Blessed Are Who?,” from Matthew 5:1-12, during worship at 10:55 a.m. The service will be live-streamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper preach “Treasure in Heaven,” from Matthew 6:7-21, during worship at 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. at their new location, 1100 W. Main St, Suite 120. Sunday school will be at 9:15. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
Sunday, the church will celebrate masses with Father Miller at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. Confession is at 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. Fridays in the chapel’s confessional. The 20th anniversary of Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration celebration will be at 5 p.m. Feb. 4. Residents can join Archbishop Coakley for Vespers and an all-night vigil with the remains of Bl. Stanley Rother on Feb. 12 at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 3214 N. Lake Ave. in Oklahoma City. Doors open at 4 p.m., with Vespers at 5. Attendees can pray before the casket of Bl. Stanley Rother before he is moved to his final place of repose at the Bl. Stanley Rother Shrine the next morning. The church will be open to the public until 5 a.m. Feb. 13. Residents can attend the Catholic men’s conference Feb. 25 in Norman, with the theme “Blessed are the Peacemakers.” Cost will be $59 if mailed or registered at catholicmen.net by Feb. 6. Starting Feb. 7, the cost will be $69. The next Worldwide Marriage Encounter weekend is Jan. 27-29 at the Catholic Pastoral Center, 7501 Northwest Expressway in Oklahoma City. Contact Bryan and Karen Berland at bkberland@gmail.com, 850-4274 or register at meoklahoma.org.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be “Requirements,” from Micah 6:1-8, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. The service will be live streamed at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Facebook. For more information, visit ststephensnorman.org.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Glen Taylor will preach the continuing theme of becoming more like Christ every day.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
Sunday, the sermon will be “Blessed in Christ,” from Matthew 5:1-12, during worship at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 10:30 service will be live streamed at tlcnorman.org. Sunday school will be at 9:15.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “Guardians of God,” from Numbers 1:1-47-54, during worship at 10:30 a.m. The service will be livestreamed at trinitynorman.com, on the church’s app and on the pastor’s youtube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. at 428 W. Lindsey St.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville will preach “Who are the blessed ones of God?,” from Micah 6. 1-8 and Matthew 5.1-12, during worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Christian education will be at 10.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Minister John Roberts will preach “Be Hungry for Righteousness,” from Matthew 5:6, during worship.
