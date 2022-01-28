First Christian Church
On the Fourth Sunday after Epiphany, Rev. David Spain will preach “Faith as Remodeling,” from Jeremiah 1:4-10 and Luke 4:14-30, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. Church school classes begin at 9 and 9:30 a.m.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, guest minister Rev. Robin R. Meyers, PhD, will preach “Jesus Tries Preaching: Part Two” from Luke 4:21-30 during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW. Kay Holladay will lead worship. Neil Whyte’s music will be “Day by Day” by Larry Shackley. Masks and social distancing are required. Worship will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. More church information can be found on Facebook @normanucc or at Norman-UCC.org.
First Presbyterian Church
Join us in person or online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, as we begin a new sermon series titled “Leaving Home: Journeying Through Luke.” Bring your children at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday School. Childcare is also available during worship. 555 S. University Blvd., Norman, OK, 73069, fpcnorman.org.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Worship on Sunday, Jan. 30 will include a sermon from Rev. Tracy Evans titled “The Greatest of These.” Worship is at 10:55 a.m. All worshipers are to mask.
NorthHaven Church
Join as Jakob Topper continues the sermon series in John with the message “Nicodemus,” from John 3:1-21. The NorthHaven choir will sing “A Jubilant Song of Praise” by Joseph Martin. Bible study will be on zoom this Sunday. In-person Bible study will resume Feb. 6. For more information about NorthHaven, visit our website at northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On the Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time, St. Joseph Catholic Church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in English, and with Father Brannon at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are in the Chapel, 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The confession schedule is as follows: 10:30 a.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the Main Church, and 5 p.m. Wednesday in the confessional of the Chapel. St. Joseph’s Peace and Justice Group invites residents to share commitments to stewardship and sustainability. For questions, call 226-6387 or email olivia.biddick@gmail.com. Applications are due by Feb. 15. The annual pro-life rally will be at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at the Oklahoma State Capitol. Kay James will be the speaker. Advocates begin handing out roses at 9:30 a.m. The Oklahoma Catholic Women’s Conference is Feb. 26 at Embassy Suites and Conference Center, 2501 Conference Dr. in Norman. Speakers are Kimberly Hahn, Leah Darrow and Sr. Marie Veritas. Cost $65; late price $75. Register at okcatholicwomen.com. In the Father’s Footsteps, Catholic Men’s Conference is 8:45 a.m.–4:30 p.m. on March 12 at Embassy Suites and Conference Center. Cost $59 until Feb. 14, then $69; college student $39; high school student $29. Speakers are Msgr. James Shea, Brian Greenfield, Marcellino D’Ambrosio and Steve Ray. Register at catholicmen.net.
An Encounter with God’s Call weekend is Feb. 26-28 at Conception Seminary College for young men discerning the priesthood. The weekend is free. Visit ewgc.org or contact Fr. John Herrera at (405) 709-2758. The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa have launched the Oklahoma Catholic Native Schools Project to better understand the history, educational value and experiences of native students in Oklahoma Catholic boarding schools from 1880 to 1965. To contribute documents, photographs or an oral history to the project, e-mail info@oknativeschoolsproject.org. Learn more at archokc.org/oknativeschoolsproject.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday’s sermon will be “We Are Known,” from Jeremiah 1:4-10, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
This Sunday, Dustin Gaskins will be talking about “When the Church is the Church.”
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
The sermon for The Fourth Sunday after the Epiphany is: “Authority and Power,” based on Jeremiah 1:4-10 and Luke 4:31-44. The international mission work of the Lutheran Heritage Foundation in the Ukraine will be also highlighted during the service. The Sunday Divine Services with communion in the sanctuary are at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., with Sunday School and Bible Class at 9:15 a.m. The 10:30 a.m. Sunday service is also streamed online. Go to YouTube and search “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK.”
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Rev. Justin Westmoreland has been preaching through Paul’s Epistle to the Romans. This Sunday, sermon “The Climax of the Bible” will be from Romans 8:14-17. We will have a Sunday school lesson on “Covenant Theology” at 9:45 a.m. led by Cody Wampler. The children’s Catechism class will be led by Dr. Ryan Bisel. Youth Sunday school is led by Jeanne McClish. Our new location is at the Wesley Building (corner of Elm and Lindsey), 428 West Lindsey St. Parking on Elm. We meet at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday morning. You can worship with us online — go to trinitynorman.com, or ur our app. To download it, search “a church for Norman,” or watch on the pastor’s youtube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Pr. Summerville’s sermon, “How is God’s word both difficult to hear, yet balm for our souls?” is based on Cor. 13:1-13. Holy Communion will be celebrated at the 8:30 and 11:00 a.m. services. The church’s Annual Meeting will be at 1 p.m. via Zoom; the code can be received through the church office. Due to increased COVID-19 numbers, breakfast, in-person Sunday School, Adult Education classes and most group meetings are suspended during January. The church office weekday hours have been shortened to 8 a.m. — noon. For the safety of the vulnerable, we encourage all to wear masks. The service will also be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media Sunday afternoon. Clean foodservice or packaging foam may be left in the large outdoor box by the Styro-Station door. Please enter from the parking lot on College behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
— Area Churches