Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman will continue the series "Activate" with a lesson based on 2 Peter 1:5-7 during worship at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. The service will be available on the church's YouTube channel. There will be no Bible classes. Visit alameda.church/reopening. D-School (discipleship) is back, led by Tugman. Virtual D-School will be posted at 7 p.m. Mondays on the church's Facebook page or YouTube channel. The lesson will be available to watch on-demand on at alameda.church. in February, families are encouraged to learn and memorize the New Testament books. A weekly, live Bible study led by Tugman is available on the church's Facebook page at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. The current topic is “Encouragement for the Weary.” For more information, visit alameda.church.
CrossPointe Church
Sunday, Pastor Butler will consider Jesus’ approach to staying and going when it’s time during worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Worship will be available online at crosspointe.tv/live.
First Baptist Church
Sunday, Dr. Wade Smith will continue the sermon series "Devoted" with "A Renewing Mind," from Romans 12:2, during worship at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary or online.
First Christian Church
On the fourth Sunday after Epiphany, Rev. David Spain will preach “They’ll Know We Are Christians By Our …,” from 1 Corinthians 8:1-13 during online worship at 10:45 a.m.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, worship will be livestreamed at 4 pm. on the church's Facebook page, facebook.com/normanucc.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach "In the Belly of the Fish," from Jonah 1-17, 2:10, during worship at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. The service will be posted on YouTube later. The church will gather together for Holy Walk-A-Mole at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church, 4600 36th Ave. NW. Residents are encouraged to come walk together and wear masks. Visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be "What do you know?" from 1 Corinthians 8:1-3, during worship at 10:50 a.m. In-person services are open at limited capacity. The service will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Craig Hayes’ will discuss "Jubilee and Redemption," from Leviticus 25.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the fourth Sunday after the Epiphany, the sermon will be "Astonishment With Jesus," from Mark 1:21-28. The Saturday Divine Service of Communion will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday Divine Services of Holy Communion in the sanctuary are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Bible Class and Sunday School will be at 9:15. The 10:30 service can be livestreamed online by searching for "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK" on YouTube.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, the online Service of the Word can be found on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media. Pr. Summerville's sermon, from Mark 1:21-28, focuses on how Jesus taught with an independent authority. At 11 a.m., the congregation will meet on Zoom for an annual meeting. Communion is available from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays in the Gathering area by the offices. The Styro-Station is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for intake of clean styrofoam for recycling. Bring Your Own Bible Zoom discussion of the upcoming Sunday's Gospel lesson is from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays. All links for Zoom meetings can be received by calling the church office at 321-1584.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will continue his sermon series taken from Romans 12 at the afternoon service.
West Wind Unitarian Universalist Congregation
Sunday, Rev. Andy Jacobs will reflect on “Coloring in the Black and White” during worship at 11:15 a.m. via Zoom, westwinduuc.org.
