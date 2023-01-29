Norman Animal Welfare Shelter
Sunshine, 9, a light brown, female, spayed chihuahua, is pet of the week at Norman Animal Welfare, 3428 Jenkins Ave. She is considered a senior dog.
She is available for adoption at the shelter during operating ours. Her pet ID is 25217.
Second Chance Animal Sanctuary
Googol is pet of the week at Second Chance Animal Rescue, 4500 24th Ave. NW. He loves walks, people and squeeze cheese. He also knows how to sit.
Adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, given age appropriate vaccines and are current on their flea, tick and heartworm prevention. All dogs are heartworm negative and all cats are tested negative for FIV/FELV. Residents with dogs are welcome to bring them in for a meet and green. The shelter is open noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
— Submitted Content
