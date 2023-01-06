First Christian Church
On the first Sunday after Epiphany, Rev. David Spain will preach “Watershed Moments,” from Matthew 3:13-17 and Acts 10:34-43, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. Church school will be at 9 and 9:30.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Mark Davies, Ph.D. will preach “The Resisting Herod,” from Isaiah 60:1-6 and Matthew 2:1-12, during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW. Worship will be available on the church’s YouTube channel via a link on FCCN-UCC’s Facebook page. Davies is Wimberly professor of social and ecological ethics and director of the World House Initiative for Social and Ecological Responsibility at Oklahoma City University. Marilyn Rosfeld and Collin Ellsbury will provide special music. The church is accepting clean styrofoam for recycling. Volunteers are needed to help resettle Afghan refugees through the Norman Coalition for Refugee Support.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Michael East will lead worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school will be at 9:30 and will include a new adult class titled "Lots of C.S. Lewis." Child care will be provided. Men's Bible study will be at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays. A women's book study will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The church will have a midweek program at 5:15 p.m. Wednesdays. This month, the Earth care team will present a four-part series regarding actions residents can take to create a healthier environment.
Goodrich Memorial UMC
Sunday, Pastor Stephen Lashley will preach “Covenant Renewal/Epiphany,” from Luke 9:23-25, during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday school will be at 10. Worship at 11 will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube under “Goodrich Memorial United Methodist Church.”
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans' sermon will be "The Beginning of Discipleship," from Matthew 3:13-17, during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship can be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, the church will meet at its new location, 1100 W. Main St., Suite 120, next to the Habitat ReStore. A breakfast potluck will be hosted at 9:15 a.m., followed by a time of visioning at 10. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
On the Epiphany of the Lord, the church will celebrate masses with Father Miller at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and in Spanish with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. All daily masses will be at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions will be at 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. Fridays in the chapel’s confessional. Bingo will be hosted in the gym, with the first session at 7 p.m. and the second at 8:30. Single games cost $5, and blackout cost $1. Games are sponsored by the Golden Agers. Residents also can buy $5 chicken chili dinners by Peace & Justice, starting at 6:15. Day of Reflection, “The Gift of the Eucharist,” presented by Br. Damian Whalen, O.S.B., will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 28 at St. Gregory's Abbey, 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. Limited seating is available. Attendees must pre-register by emailing retreats@monksok.org, via the link at monksok.org or by calling 878-5656. The cost is $30 pre-paid or $35 at the door. Lunch is included. The Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City’s Green Tie Gala will be from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, 1700 Northeast 63rd St. in Oklahoma City. The fundraiser supports operations of Sanctuary Women’s Development Centers in Oklahoma City and Norman. Reservations are required. Visit GreenTieGala.org or call 523-3000, Ext. 244. Residents can join Archbishop Coakley, priests of the archdiocese, bishops and guests for the dedication of the Bl. Stanley Rother Shrine on Feb. 17 in Oklahoma City. The dedication will be the centerpiece of a week-long celebration and is open to the public. Seating will be limited and available on a first-come first-serve basis. For more information, visit archokc.org/shrinededication.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday's service will be "Wading in the Water" based on Matthew 3: 13-17. Worship services begin at 8:30 am and 10:50am and will be livestreamed at 11:00am on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
The Epiphany of Our Lord communion service will be at 7:30 p.m. today. Sunday, the sermon will be "Righteousness Fulfilled," from Matthew 3:13-17, during Baptism of Our Lord services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 10:30 service can be streamed at tlcnorman.org. Sunday school will be at 9:15.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach "God Is Our Strength," from Psalms 46:1, at the afternoon service.
