First Christian Church
On the First Sunday after epiphany, Rev. David Spain will preach “Remembering Our Beginning,” from Luke 3:21-22, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45service will be livestreamed. Church school classes will begin at 9 and 9:30.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, guest minister Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph.D., will preach “Jesus Also?,” from Luke 3:15-17; 21-22, during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW. Neil Whyte will provide special music, and Kay Holladay will lead worship. Masks are required. Worship will be available on the church’s YouTube channel. At 5 p.m., the church will host a pot luck supper and congregational meeting after worship.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, the congregation will learn about the refugee resettlement work being done by the Norman Coalition for Refugee Support during worship. All are welcome to attend.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
Sunday, the congregation will have masses with Father Lepak at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday in the chapel. The schedule confessions is 10:30 a.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday in the main church and 5 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel’s confessional. The Oklahoma March for Life will be hosted at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 22 at the state Capitol building and will end in midtown. Featured speakers are Bishop David Konderla, Diocese of Tulsa, and Todd Fisher, DM, Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma executive director. The Oklahoma Catholic Women’s Conference will be Feb. 26 at the Embassy Suites and Conference Center, 2501 Conference Drive in Norman. Speakers are Kimberly Hahn, Leah Darrow and Sr. Marie Veritas. The cost is $65. The late price is $75. Residents can register at okcatholicwomen.com. In the Father’s Footsteps, a Catholic men’s conference, will be from 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 12 at the Embassy Suites and Conference Center in Norman. The cost is $59 until Feb. 14, then $69. The cost for college students is $39 and $29 for high school students. Speakers are Msgr. James Shea, Brian Greenfield, Marcellino D’Ambrosio and Steve Ray. Residents can register at catholicmen.net. The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa have launched the Oklahoma Catholic Native Schools Project to better understand the history, educational value and experiences of native students in Oklahoma Catholic boarding schools from 1880 to 1965. To contribute documents, photographs or an oral history, email info@oknativeschoolsproject.org. Visit archokc.org/oknativeschoolsproject.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the service will be “Water-blessed,” from Luke 15-17, 21-22, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Christ Taylor will look into the question “Does God really answer my prayers?”
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
Sunday, the sermon for the Baptism of the Lord will be “The Mighty One,” from Luke 3:15-21, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday school and Bible classes will be at 9:15. The 10:30 service will be streamed online on YouTube (search “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK”).
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will continue to preach through Paul’s Epistle to the Romans with the sermon “Man’s Nature is a Perpetual Idol Factory,” from Romans 8:5-8, during worsthip at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Cody Wampler will lead a Sunday school lesson on “Covenant Theology” at 9:45. Parking is on Elm Avenue. Worship is available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church’s app (search “a church for Norman”) or on the pastor’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach “Pray Without Ceasing,” from 1 Thessalonians 5:17, at the afternoon.
— Area Churches