CrossPointe Church
Pastor Mike Lewis will continue our series this Sunday with the sermon, “Remember These Three Words,” during worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Worship will be available at crosspointe.tv/live.
First Christian Church
On the 20th Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. David Spain will preach “Five Questions,” from 2 Timothy 3:14-4:5, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will also be livestreamed.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Michael East will lead worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school will be at 9:30, with child care provided. The church is hosting a new adult class titled “Signs and Wonders: A Beginner’s Guide to the Miracles of Jesus.” The church also is hosting “Art and Spirituality,” open to all ages, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. through Nov. 20. All supplies will be provided, and no art experience required.
Goodrich Memorial UMC
Sunday, Rev. Stephen Lashley will preach “Homecoming: Reunion,” from Luke 15:11-32, during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. Worship at 11 will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube under “Goodrich Memorial United Methodist Church.” Sunday school will be at 10.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, guest preacher Rev. Jan Burns-Hintze’s sermon will be “You Fool!,” from Luke 12:12-21, during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed via YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach “Joshua Renews the Covenant,” from Joshua 24:1-15, during worship at 10:30 a.m. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On the 29th Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and in Spanish with Father Miller at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions is at 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main curch and at 11 a.m. Tuesday. and Thursday., 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. Fridays in the chapel’s confessional. Bingo will be hosted today in the gym, with the first session at 7 p.m. and the second at 8:30. Single games cost $5, and blackouts cost $1. Residents can buy a meal of enchiladas, rice, frijol, salad and dessert for $5, starting at 6:15. The Knights of Columbus are sponsoring a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 22 in the gym. To schedule an appointment, visit obi.org or call 877-340-8777. The Greater Good program is a charitable giving reward program will be available at the blood drive. Donations could help provide contributions to St. Vincent De Paul. The next Encounter with God’s Call at Conception Seminary College will be from Nov. 12-14. The weekend provides an opportunity to discern the call to priesthood and learn about college seminary life. Visit ewgc.org. Contact Fr. John Herrera at 474-5534. Residents can join Archbishop Coakley, priests of the archdiocese and guests at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Bl. Stanley Rother Shrine in Oklahoma City for an outdoor Mass and the blessing of Tepeyac Hill and the images of St. Juan Diego and Our Lady of Guadalupe. The event is open to the public and will feature Mass, entertainment, food trucks and more. More information is available at rothershrine.org/tepeyac-hill. The Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe will be Monday at the Bl. Stanley Rother Shrine in Oklahoma City. Starting at 5 a.m., there will be Las Mañanitas (a song to Our Lady), a rosary, Mass, pan dulce and an opportunity to see the shrine campus and Tepeyac Hill. For more information, visit rothershrine.org/tepeyac-hill.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday’s service will be “Visions” based on Joel 2: 23-28. Worship services begin at 8:30 am and 10:50am and will be livestreamed at 11:00am on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Chris Taylor will talk about “Building a Wall.”
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the 19th Sunday after Pentecost Sunday, the sermon will be “We Pray Day and Night,” from Luke 18:1-8, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 10:30 a.m. service will be streamed online. Sunday school will be at 9:15. A voters meeting with a bag lunch will be at noon.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “Religious Scrupulosity,” from Romans 14, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church’s app (search “a church for Norman”) or on the pastor’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. The pastor will lead a Sunday school lesson on “Confessing the Faith” at 9:45 a.m. Jeannie McClish will lead children’s Sunday school. Ryan Bisel, Ph.D., will lead youth Sunday school through the Gospel according to Mark. Parking is on Elm Avenue.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will preach “Whom Are We to Fear?,” from Proverbs 9:10, at the afternoon service.
