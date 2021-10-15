Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman will continue the series “Reclaiming Joy” with “How to Guard Your Joy” during worship at 10 a.m. Worship will be available online on the Alameda Church of Christ YouTube channel. Bible classes begin at 9. The church is doing “Heart Holds,” or basic teachings, in children and youth ministries. All families are invited to participate in monthly challenges. Visit alameda.church/heart-holds. “Reclaiming Joy,” a weekly Bible study led by Tugman, is posted at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on the church’s Facebook page and alameda.church. The church is hosting its free FestiFall from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24. The theme is county fair. It will include games, a photo booth, kettle corn, corn dogs, lemonade, inflatables and Trunk or Treat. Costumes are welcome.
CrossPointe Church
Sunday, Pastor Butler will continue the Hard Places series with “Leaning on God Through the Community” during worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Worship will be available at crosspointe.tv/live.
First Christian Church
On the 21st Sunday after Pentecost and Consecration/Commitment Sunday, Rev. David Spain will preaching “The Stewardship of Thanks and Hope,” from Mark 10:35-45, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational
Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Mark Davies will be the guest preacher at 4 p.m. Worship can be livestreamed at bit.ly/2YM8cMV.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Commissioned Ruling Elder Delores Strider’s sermon will be “The Human Weakness in James and John” during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be posted on YouTube and livestreamed.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach “God Calls Samuel,” from 1 Samuel 3:1-21, during worship at 10:30 a.m. The choir will sing “A Joyful Song to the Lord,” arranged and directed by Patti Drennan. The church will host Festifall from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be games, a chili supper and a costume parade. Visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On the 29th Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Brannon Lepak at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are in the chapel at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and at 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. Scheduled confessions will be 10:30 a.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and 5 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel’s confessional. The church is celebrating “October Pro Life Month”. Alpha is an opportunity to explore life and the Christian faith in an informal environment. The next series will begin from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in the gym. It will be hosted every Thursday until February. The sign-up deadline is Oct. 21 at alpha@stjosephsok.org. Women’s Club and Knights of Columbus are sponsoring a garage sale from 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 6. Call Rita Ille at 321-1376 to make an appointment for delivery. The church is hosting new lector training from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 6 in the parish center’s Metter Room. Call Christina Mendoza at 321 8080. The Knights of Columbus are collecting nonperishable food items at weekend masses and outside the chapel. The pantry box is in the women’s shelter in the Rother building.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday’s service will be “Playing God,” from Job 38:1-7, 34-41, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Craig Hayes will preach “Elevating Our Praise.”
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the 21st Sunday after Pentecost, the sermon will be “Jesus is Our Wealth,” from Mark 10:23-31, during Divine Services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 10:30 service can be streamed online by searching for “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK” on YouTube. Sunday school and Bible class will be at 9:15. Vicar Mark Gaschler has begun weekly dinners and Bible studies for college students at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Student Center for the LCMS-U Campus Ministry at 603 Classen Blvd. The Facebook page is LCMS U at OU. Trinity Lutheran Early Learning Center is still enrolling for the fall preschool and cay care programs.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach through Paul’s Epistle to the Romans with “Set Free from the Law,” from Romans 7:1-6, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Sunday school will be at 9:45 with the lesson “A Biblical Worldview.” Parking on Elm Avenue. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the app (search “a church for Norman”) or on the pastor’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville’s sermon will be “Warnings to Ambitious Disciples,” from Mark 10:35-45, during worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Holy Communion will be offered. The church observes social distancing and masking. Worship will be available Sunday afternoon on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media. A fellowship breakfast will be hosted between services at 9:45. Christian education begins at 10. Women of the Word will meet at noon Friday in the high school classroom. Sunday’s CropWalk at Andrews Park will begin at 2 p.m. The Styro-Station is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays to drop off clean foodservice or packaging foam. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach “God Will Perform His Word,” from Jeremiah 1:12, at the afternoon service.
