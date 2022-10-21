First Christian Church
On the 21st Sunday after Pentecost and Commitment/Consecration Sunday, Rev. David Spain will preach “Forward in Faith, Service and Gratitude,” from Psalm 65, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday at 4 p.m., Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph.D., will preach “Are You Sure I’m Out?” from Acts 8:26-39, during worship at 601 24th Ave. SW in Norman. Worship will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. Darin Beshavo will provide special music. Meyers will lead book study at 3 p.m. of Barbara Taylor Brown’s “Holy Envy.” The church is accepting clean styrofoam for recycling, and volunteers are needed to help resettle Afghan refugees through the Norman Coalition for Refugee Support.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Carol Waters will lead worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school will be at 9:30, with child care provided. This Sunday marks the beginning of the stewardship campaign “More Than Enough.” Church officers and staff will come forward to present their pledges, and the congregation will be invited to present pledges during worship Oct. 30. The church has begun the new adult Sunday School class “Signs and Wonders: A Beginner’s Guide to the Miracles of Jesus.” The church is hosting “Art and Spirituality” from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 20th. All supplies are provided, and no art experience required.
Goodrich Memorial United Methodist Church
Sunday, Rev. Stephen Lashley will preach “Homecoming: Tailgate,” from Mark 6:30-44, during worship at 11 a.m. in the church parking lot as part of the “Tailgate” theme. Worship will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube under “Goodrich Memorial United Methodist Church.” A BBQ party will be hosted after worship; everyone is welcome to attend. Sunday school will be at 10.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans’ sermon will be “Standing Far Off,” from Luke 18:9-14, during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Rabbi Abby Jacobson will be the special guest during worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be at 9. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On 30th Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Miller at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and in Spanish with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. All daily masses will be at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions will be at 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. Fridays in the chapel’s confessional. The Knights of Columbus are sponsoring a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the gym. To schedule an appointment, visit obi.org or call 877-340-8777. The Greater Good program will be available at the blood drive. Donations could help provide funds to St. Vincent De Paul. Daily masses at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday are canceled for a priest retreat. The next Encounter with God’s Call at Conception Seminary College will be Nov. 12-14. For more information, visit ewgc.org. Contact Fr. John Herrera at 474-5534. Residents may join Archbishop Coakley, priests and guests at 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine in Oklahoma City for an outdoor Mass and the blessing of Tepeyac Hill and the images of St. Juan Diego and Our Lady of Guadalupe. The event is open to the public and will feature Mass, entertainment, food trucks and more. For more information, visit rothershrine.org/tepeyac-hill.
St. Stephen’s United
Methodist Church
Sunday, the sermon will be “Thankful I’m not like them,!” from Luke 18:9-14, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Jordan Winslow’s sermon will be “I Believe.”
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On 20th Sunday after Pentecost, the sermon will be “Exaltation in Humility,” from Luke 18:9-17, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday school and Bible class will be at 9:15. The 10:30 service will be streamed online. The community Burger Burn with hamburgers, hot dogs and side dishes will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the church parking lot. Free will donations will be taken for the Helping Hands Fund to assist people in special needs.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville will preach “Genuine Repentance vs. Pretentious Piety,” from Luke 18:9-14, during worship with holy communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Breakfast and fellowship will be at 9:30, followed by Christian education at 10. Pr. Summerville will lead the “Lutheran Questions, Lutheran Answers” class for young adults and college students, while another adult class focuses on the book of Matthew. Sunday will begin annual donations for the Thanksgiving food drive. The women’s quarterly “Get Together” will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The book group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Oktoberfest, in conjunction with The Wesley, will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday in the Wesley parking lot. Food trucks, music, lawn games and German dinner will benefit humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and the Norman Coalition for Refugee Support. Styrofoam may be recycled in the Styro-Station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, accessed from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach “Hope Never Disappoints,” from Romans 5:1-8, at the afternoon service.
