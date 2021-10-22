Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman will continue the series “Reclaiming Joy” during worship at 10 a.m. Bible classes will begin at 9. Worship will be livestreamed on the Alameda Church of Christ YouTube channel. The church is doing “Heart Holds,” or basic teachings, in children and youth ministries. All families are invited to participate in monthly challenges. For more information, visit alameda.church/heart-holds. “Reclaiming Joy,” a weekly Bible study led by Tugman, is posted at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on the Alameda Church of Christ Facebook page and alameda.church. Tugman takes a concept from Sunday’s sermon and expands on on it. The church will host a free FestiFall! from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a county fair theme. There will be games, a photo booth, kettle corn, corn dogs, lemonade, inflatables and Trunk or Treat. Costumes are welcome. For more information, visit alameda.church.
First Christian Church
On the 22nd Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. Dr. Nancy Pittman will preach “Oh No! Not Jesus!,” from Mark 10:46-52, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans’ sermon will be “ Blind Spots” during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, guest preacher Meredith Stone, executive director of Baptist Women in Ministry, will preach “Changing Stories,” from Numbers 27:1-11, during worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be at 9. The church will host FestiFall! from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. There will be a chili supper, games, a costume parade, goodie bags and fellowship. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On the 30th Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Brannon Lepak at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are in the chapel at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. Shedule confessions will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and 5 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel’s confessional. The church is celebrating “October Pro Life Month.” Women’s Club and Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a garage sale from 8 to aa a.m. Nov. 6. Call Rita Ille at 321-1376 to make an appointment for delivery. The church is hosting new lector training from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 6 in the parish center, Metter Room. For more information, call Christina Mendoza at 321 8080. Everyone is invited to pray the Rosary for healing the nation, law and order and for Norman police at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. The church will celebrate the Holy Hour service at 4 p.m. Oct. 31. St. Joseph’s Knights of Columbus Council No. 12819 and St. Joseph Parish will present the fifth annual Christmas Toy Drive, starting with a breakfast Nov. 7 through a breakfast Dec. 12. Collection boxes are available outside the parish office during business hours and in the church vestibule during Saturday night and Sunday masses. The toys collected are disbursed between the J. D, McCarty Center in Norman, the Catholic Charities Women’s shelter and parishioners in need of assistance. The Knights of Columbus are collecting nonperishable food item at weekend masses and outside the chapel. The St. Joseph’s Pantry Box is in the Women’s Shelter in the Rother building.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be “Restoration,” from Job 42:1-6, 10-17, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Jordan Winslow’s sermon will discuss Christian meditation.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the 22nd Sunday after Pentecost, the sermon will be “Have Mercy on Me!,” from Mark 10:46-52. The Sunday Divine Services with communion in the sanctuary are at 8. and 10:30 a.m., with Sunday School and Bible class at 9:15. The voters meeting will be at noon. The 10:30 service will be streamed online on YouTube (search “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK”). Vicar Mark Gaschler has begun weekly dinners and Bible studies for college students at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Student Center for the LCMS-U Campus Ministry, 603 Classen Blvd. The Facebook page is LCMS U at OU. Trinity Lutheran Early Learning Center still has openings for fall preschool and day care programs.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, the sermon will be from Jeremiah 31:7-9. Holy communion will be offered at 8:30 and 11 a.m. services. Everyone is encourages to wear masks. The service will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media in the afternoon. A fellowship breakfast will be available between services at 9:45. Christian education begins at 10. The Students of University Lutheran college group will meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Styro-Station is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays to drop off clean foodservice or packaging foam. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will preach “Godly Living in a Fallen World,” from Romans 3:19,20, at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches