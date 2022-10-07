CrossPointe Church
Sunday, Pastor Joe Grizzle will preach “Looking Forward” during worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at CrossPointe Church. Worship will be available online at crosspointe.tv/live.
First Christian Church
On the 19th Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. David Spain will preach “Being Cured and Being Well,” from Luke 17:11-19, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Michael East will lead worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school will be at 9:30 a.m.; child care will be provided. Rev. Michael East will host adult Sunday school titled “Making Sense of the Bible.” The church hosts the all-ages class “Art and Spirituality” from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 20. All supplies will be provided, and no art experience required.
Goodrich Memorial UMC
Sunday, Rev. Stephen Lashley will preach “Homecoming: Campus Tour,” from Romans 12: 3-8, during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. Worship at 11 will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube under “Goodrich Memorial United Methodist Church.” Booths will be set up in the Narthex so everyone can see different church ministries. Sunday school will be at 10.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans’ sermon will be “Let Us Give Thanks,” from Luke 17:11-19, during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach “Rescue at the Sea,” from Exodus 14:5-7, 10-14, 21-29, during worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible Study will be at 9 a.m. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On 28th Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Miller at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and in Spanish with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions is at 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. Fridays in the chapel’s confessional. All those interested in becoming a lector during Mass can attend lector training from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Metter Room in the parish center. For questions, contact Lou Wise. Holy communion training for new ministers will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday in the Metter Room in the parish center. For more information, email Michael Lovegrove at drlovegrove@sbcglobal.net. The Knights of Columbus are sponsoring a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 22 in the gym. To schedule an appointment, visit obi.org or call 877-340-8777. The Greater Good charitable giving reward program will be available at the blood drive. Donations could help provide monetary contribution to St. Vincent De Paul. The next Encounter with God’s Call at Conception Seminary College will be Nov. 12-14. For more information, visit ewgc.org or call Fr. John Herrera at 474-5534. Residents may join Archbishop Coakley, priests of the archdiocese and guests for the dedication of Tepeyac Hill at the Bl. Stanley Rother Shrine on Sunday, the day before the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Oklahoma City. The dedication and procession are open to the public and will include blessing of the statues of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego atop the hill. For more information, visit archokc.org/shrinededication.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Dustin Gaskins will talk about “Responding to Rulers: In Prayer.”
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the 18th Sunday after Pentecost Sunday, the sermon will be “Thanks, Praise and Faith in Jesus Christ,” from Luke 17:11-19, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 10:30 a.m. service will be streamed online. Sunday school will be at 9:15.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “Presbyterian Deacons,” from Acts 6:1-7, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St, Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church’s app (search “a church for Norman”) or on the pastor’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. The pastor will lead a Sunday School lesson at 9:45 on “Confessing the Faith.” Jeannie McClish will lead children’s Sunday school. Ryan Bisel, Ph.D., will lead youth Sunday school through the Gospel according to Mark. Parking is on Elm Avenue.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville’s sermon will be from Luke 17:11-19, during worship with holy communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Breakfast and fellowship will be at 9:30, followed by Christian education at 10. During Sunday school, Pr. Summerville will lead the “Lutheran Questions, Lutheran Answers” class for young adults and college students, while another adult class focuses on the book of Matthew. “A Blessing of the Animals” will be hosted at 5 p.m. on the lawn by the parking lot. The Card Ministry will meet at 6 p.m. today and 10 a.m. Saturday. The Lutheran World Relief Quilters will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday. Styrofoam may be recycled in the Styro-Station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The church’s parking lot is on College Avenue behind the church.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach “Who Wins? His Spirit or Your Flesh?,” from Romans 8:1-8, at the afternoon service.
