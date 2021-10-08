Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman will continue the series “Reclaiming Joy,” with “How to Guard Your Joy” during worship at 10 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on the Alameda Church of Christ YouTube channel. In-person Bible classes begin at 9. The church is doing “Heart Holds,” or basic teachings, in the children and youth ministries. All families are invited to participate in monthly challenges. Visit alameda.church/heart-holds. “Reclaiming Joy,” a weekly Bible study led by Tugman, is posted at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on the Alameda Church of Christ Facebook page and alameda.church. The church will host FestiFall from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24, with a county fair theme. Costumes are welcome. For more information, visit alameda.church.
CrossPointe Church
Sunday, Pastor Butler will continue the series “Hard Places: Holding Our Own While Trusting God” during worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Worship will be available online at crosspointe.tv/live.
First Christian Church
On the 20th Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. David Spain will preach “The Hundred-Fold Gift,” from Mark 10:17-31, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church of
Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Wheeler will continue the series “By Popular Demand” with “Things I Wish Jesus Had Never Said” during worship at 4 p.m. Worship will be livestreamed at bit.ly/3BoRa5h.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans’ sermon will be “ What Must I Do?” during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship is available on YouTube and livestream.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach “God Provides Manna,” from Exodus 16:1-18, during worship at 10:30 a.m. A new study for adults will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday over Gerhard Lohfink’s book “The Our Father, A New Reading.” Children will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays for Spark!, focusing on Bali. Youth will meet at 6 p.m. Adult choir will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On the 28th Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and 8:30 a.m. in Spanish and with Father Brannon Lepak at 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and at 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions is 10:30 a.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 5 p.m. Wednesdays in the chapel’s confessional. Residents may pray the rosary during every weekend mass this month, which is “Pro Life Month.” Times are 30 minutes before mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and 7, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday. Residents are invited to play bingo at 7 p.m. today in the gym. Games are $5 and blackouts are $1. Knights of Columbus will serve food for $5 at 6:15. The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is hosting two COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer and Moderna) events at parishes in Oklahoma City: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 2400 W. Hefner Road; and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at Little Flower Catholic Church, 1125 S. Walker Ave. The church’s next Alpha series, set to last 15 weeks every Thursday, will begin from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Residents can sign up by Oct. 21 at alpha@stjosephsok.org.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday’s service will be “The Needle,” from Mark 10: 17-25, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Michael McCorkle, from McKinney, Texas, will be the guest speaker.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the 20th Sunday after Pentecost, the sermon will be “How to Inherit Eternal Life,” from Mark 10:17-22. Divine Services with communion are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, with Sunday School and Bible class at 9:15. The 10:30 a.m. service can be streamed online on the “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK” YouTube page. Vicar Mark Gaschler has begun weekly dinners and Bible studies for college students at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Student Center for the LCMS-U Campus Ministry, 603 Classen Blvd. The Facebook page is LCMS U at OU. The Trinity Lutheran Early Learning Center is enrolling for the fall preschool and day care programs.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville will preach “Who Then Can Be Saved?,” from Mark 10. 17-31, during worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Holy Communion will be offered. A fellowship breakfast will be hosted between services at 9:45. Christian education begins at 10. The church observes social distancing and masking. Worship will be available Sunday afternoon on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media. The ELCA Quilters will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday. The church will host “A Dinner with Mary Campbell” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Campbell, of Chicago, is the national program director for Accompanying Migrant Minors with Protection, Advocacy, Representation and Opportunities. She will speak on immigrant and refugee settlement. For dinner reservations, call the church office at 321-1584. The actual program will begin at 6. The church will host the GREENSpeak event “The Science of Climate in Laymen’s Language” at 7 p.m. Thursday, presented by Lans Rothfusz, in the fellowship hall. The Styro-Station is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays to drop off clean foodservice or packaging foam. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will preach a sermon about living in the world without becoming of the world, from Jude, at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches