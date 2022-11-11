First Christian Church
On the 23td Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. David Spain will preach “Who’s That Knocking on the Door?,” from Luke 18:1-8, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph.D., will preach “Holy Envy 3: Let’s Quit Arguing About Jesus,” from Deuteronomy 6:4-9, during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW. Worship will be available on the church’s YouTube channel. Marilyn Rosfeld and Collin Ellsbury will provide special music. The Holy Envy class will join Rabbi Vered Harris for Shabbat services tonight at Temple B’Nai Israel (reformed) in Oklahoma City. Meyers will continue the book study of Barbara Taylor Brown’s “Holy Envy” at 3 p.m. Sunday. Meyers will host a new member class after worship.The church is accepting clean styrofoam for recycling. Volunteers are needed to help resettle Afghan refugees through the Norman Coalition for Refugee Support.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Carol Waters will lead worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school will be at 9:30a, with child care provided. Sunday school classes will include “Signs and Wonders: A Beginner’s Guide to the Miracles of Jesus.” The chuch also has “Art and Spirituality” for all ages from 11:45 a m. through 12:45 p.m. through Nov. 20. All supplies are provided, and no art experience required.
Goodrich Memorial UMC
OU Wesley Student Sunday, visiting Rev. Elizabeth Horton-Ware will preach during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. Worship at 11 will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube under “Goodrich Memorial United Methodist Church.” Sunday school will be at 10.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans’ sermon will be “What’s In A Temple?,” from Luke 21:5-19, during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Pastor Jakob Topper will preach “Micah,” from Micah 1:3-5; 5:2-5; and 6:6-8, during worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be at 9. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On the 33rd Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and in Spanish with Father Miller at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Daily masses will be at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions is at 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. Fridays in the chapel’s confessional. The church is preparing to celebrate Our Virgin of Guadalupe, beginning with a Novena at 7 p.m. Dec. 3-11 in the church. Mañanitas will be at 6 a.m. Dec. 12 in the church, followed by bread and hot chocolate served at the gym. Knights of Columbus invites residents to participate in the sixth annual Christmas Toy Drive. Collection boxes are in the church foyer and by the church Office. Toys must be new and unwrapped. Deadline for donations is Dec. 11. Residents can join Archbishop Coakley at 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Bl. Stanley Rother Shrine in Oklahoma City for an outdoor Mass and the blessing of Tepeyac Hill and the images of St. Juan Diego and Our Lady of Guadalupe. The event is open to the public and will feature Mass, entertainment, food trucks and more. For more information, visit rothershrine.org/tepeyac-hill. Residents can join Archbishop Coakley, priests of the archdiocese, bishops and guests for the dedication of the Bl. Stanley Rother Shrine on Feb. 17, in Oklahoma City. The dedication will be the centerpiece of a week-long celebration and is open to the public. Seating will be limited and available on a first-come first-serve basis. For more information, visit archokc.org/shrinededication.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the service will be “Hungers Filled,” from Psalm 107:4-9, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Mark Woody will preach “Pouring into others.”
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “Do You Really Know Who Is Kissing You?,” from Romans 16:16-23, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Worship will be available online at rinitynorman.com, on the church’s app (search “a church for Norman”) or on the pastor’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. The pastor will lead a Sunday school lesson on “Confessing the Faith” at 9:45. Jeannie McClish will lead children’s Sunday school. Ryan Bisel, Ph.D., will lead youth Sunday school through the Gospel according to Mark. Parking is on Elm Avenue.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Joseph Summerville will preach “Be Strong for the Journey,” from Luke 21:5-19, during worship with holy communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Breakfast and fellowship will be at 9:30, followed at 10 by Christian education. Summerville will lead the “Lutheran Questions, Lutheran Answers” class for young adults and college students, while another class will focus on the book of Matthew. The Lutheran World Relief Quilters will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday. Women of the ELCA will meet by Zoom at noon Thursday. The church office (405-321-1584) can provide the meeting code. Styrofoam may be recycled in the Styro-Station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, accessed from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach “A Sacrifice of Thanksgiving Honors God,” from Psalms 50:5-15, at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.