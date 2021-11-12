CrossPointe Church
Sunday, the church will continue the series “Energize Your Faith” during worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Worship will be available at crosspointe.tv/live.
First Christian Church
On the 25th Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. David Spain will preach “Answering Wisely,” from Mark 10: 28-34, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church
of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. David Wheeler will conduct his final service with the church with the sermon “The Beginning or The End,” from Mark 13:1-8, during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW, in the space shared with Memorial Presbyterian Church. Pianist Neil Whyte, will provide special music. There will be a farewell reception for Wheeler and his wife, Cherie, in the fellowship hall after the service. The congregation’s annual meeting will take place after the reception. People are encouraged to be fully vaccinated and wear masks. Worship will be available on YouTube. For more information, visit normanucc.org or the church’s Facebook page.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans’ sermon will be “ Not One Stone” during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestream on YouTube.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
On the 33rd Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Nabil at 7 a.m. in English and with Father Brannon Lepak at 10:30 a.m. in English and 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. The 99th annual Thanksgiving Dinner will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The meal is carryout only. Tickets are $10 for adults and $35 for family (up to five members under the same roof). Tickets can be purchased at the church office. Tickets will not be available on the day of dinner; only 200 tickets are available. St. Joseph’s Knights of Columbus Council No. 12819 and St. Joseph Parish will present the fifth annual Christmas toy drive. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 12. Collection boxes will be placed outside parish office during regular business hours and in the church vestibule during Saturday night and Sunday masses. Toys will be disbursed between the J. D. McCarty Center in Norman, the Catholic Charities Women’s Shelter and parishioners in need. Knights of Columbus are invited to participate in “Keep Christ in Christmas Poster Contest.” Boys and girls between ages 5-7, 8-10 and 11-14 could have a slogan and draw the meaning of Christmas. For details, email Joaquin Patlan at jpatlan@cox.net. Return drawings from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 5 to the Metter Room in the parish center. Three winners will receive cash prizes. The next baptismal seminar for registered church members will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 4. To register, call the office at 321-8080 before noon Dec. 3. The youth ministry is collecting funds to help 14 teens who will attend the National Catholic Youth Conference by hosting bids for a youth raffle basket, which includes seats to the OU-Baylor game Jan 22, among other items. Tickets are available for $10 an entry in the parish office.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday’s service will be “What’s in Our Name?,” from Acts 6:1-6, 8-15, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Chris Taylor will preach “Relational Needs and How God Meets Them.”
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the 25th Sunday after Pentecost, the sermon will be “Endure to the End,” from Mark 13:1-13, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 10:30 a.m. service will be streamed on YouTube (search for “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK”). Pledges for 2022 will be gathered. Sunday school and Bible class will be at 9:15. Vicar Mark Gaschler has weekly dinners and Bible studies for college students at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Student Center for the LCMS-U Campus Ministry, 603 Classen Blvd. The Trinity Lutheran Early Learning Center still has openings for fall preschool and day care programs.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “Bad Love, Good Hate?,” from Romans 7:14-25 during worship at 10:30 a.m. at 428 W. Lindsey St. There will be a Sunday school lesson called “A Biblical Worldview” at 9:45. Parking is on Elm Avenue. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church’s app (search “a church for Norman”) or on the pastor’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville’s sermon will consider the end times and the deliverance of God’s people as told in Daniel 12:1-3 and Mark 13:1-8. Holy Communion will be offered at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Services will include a special Litany for all experiencing the effects of climate change. Everyone is encouraged to wear masks. Worship will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media in the afternoon. The annual Guatemalan craft sale will continue during a fellowship breakfast between services at 9:45. Christian education will begin at 10. Students of University Lutheran college students will gather for a home-cooked dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Styro-Station is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach”God Will Pour Out His Spirit on All Mankind,” from Joel 2:28, at the afternoon service.
