First Christian Church
On Thanksgiving/Reign of Christ Sunday, Rev. David Spain will preach “Thanksgiving Misdirected,” from Luke 18:9-14, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. The Logos Children’s Choir will sing “All Things Bright and Beautiful,” by John Rutter, with the Chancel Choir.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph.D., will preach the last of a four-part sermon series on Holy Envy titled “Islam: The Shadow Bearers,” during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW in Norman. Worship will be available on the church’s YouTube channel, which can be found on FCCN-UCC’s FaceBook page. Marilyn Rosfeld and Collin Ellsbury will provide special music. New members will be welcomed. Meyers will continue a book study of Barbara Taylor Brown’s “Holy Envy” at 3 p.m. The church is accepting clean styrofoam for recycling. Volunteers are needed to help resettle Afghan refugees through the Norman Coalition for Refugee Support.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Carol Waters will lead worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school will be at 9:30, with child care provided. The church will decorate for Advent and Christmas immediately following worship. Everyone is welcome to help. The church will begin the adult Advent study series “The Journey,” by Adam Hamilton, next Sunday.
Goodrich Memorial UMC
On Native American Sunday, visiting Rev. Bryan Tener will preach from Luke 15: 1-10, during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday school will be at 10. Worship at 11 will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube under “Goodrich Memorial United Methodist Church.”
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans’ sermon will be “What Kind of King?,” from Luke 23:33-43, during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach “Swords Into Plowshares” during worship at 10:30 a.m. Baptism and communion will be observed. The choir will sing “Thanksgiving Canticle,” by Mark Hayes, and Patti Drennan will sing “A Shelter in the Time of Storm.” Sunday school will be at 9. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
Sunday, the church will celebrate masses with Father Miller at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and in Spanish with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. All daily masses will be at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions will be at 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. Fridays in the chapel’s confessional. At 6 p.m. Sunday, St. Joseph will lead a vigil for beloved parishioner Ken Lowery. On Monday, daily mass at 8 a.m. will be canceled, and everyone is encouraged to attend the Mass of Christian Burial for Ken Lowery at 10:30 a.m. in the church. Daily Mass will be at 8 a.m. Thursday in the chapel. Confessions at 11 a.m. will be canceled. On Nov. 25, daily mass will be at 12:05 p.m. in the chapel. The Pariah Office will be closed both days. The church is preparing to celebrate Our Virgin of Guadalupe, beginning with a Novena at 7 p.m. Dec. 3-11 in the church. All are welcome. Mañanitas will be at 6 a.m. Dec. 12 in the church, followed by bread and hot chocolate being served at the gym. All are welcome. The Knights of Columbus is accepting donations for the sixth annual Christmas Toy Drive. Collection boxes are in the church foyer and by the church office. Toys must be new and unwrapped. The deadline for donations is Dec. 11. Residents can join Archbishop Coakley at 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Bl. Stanley Rother Shrine in Oklahoma City for an outdoor Mass and the blessing of Tepeyac Hill and the images of St. Juan Diego and Our Lady of Guadalupe. The event is open to the public and will feature Mass, entertainment, food trucks and more. For more information, visit rothershrine.org/tepeyac-hill.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be “Enter with Thanksgiving,” from Deuteronomy 26:1-11 and Psalm 100, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Christopher Jarrell will be the guest speaker.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “Soli Deo Gloria,” from Romans 16:25-27, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Worship will be available at trinitynorman.com, on the church’s app (search “a church for Norman”) or on the pastor’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. The pastor will lead a Sunday school lesson on “Confessing the Faith” at 9:45 a.m. Jeannie McClish will lead children’s Sunday school. Ryan Bisel, Ph.D., will lead youth Sunday school through the Gospel according to Mark. Parking is on Elm Avenue.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
On Christ the King Sunday, special laity-led services will be at 8:30 and 11 a.m., featuring music from each season of the church year. Breakfast and fellowship will be at 9:30, followed by Christian education at 10. The Third Friday Book Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. today. The church’s Thanksgiving banquet and auction will be at 6 p.m. Sunday. Styrofoam may be recycled in the Styro-Station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, accessed from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church. The church office will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will preach “Be Transformed By the Renewing of Your Mind,” from Romans 12:2, at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.