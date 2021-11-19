CrossPointe Church
Sunday, the church will continue the series “Energize Your Faith” during worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Worship will be available online at crosspointe.tv/live.
First Christian Church
On Thanksgiving and Reign of Christ Sunday, Rev. David Spain will preach “The Feast of Givingthanks,” from Luke 17:11-19 and Philippians 4:4-7, during in-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church
of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. David Wheeler will deliver his final sermon as pastor of FCCN-UCC, “An Alternate Universe,” from John 18:33-37. Pianist Neil Whyte will provide special music. The Social Justice Committee announced that the congregation is a new member of the Norman Coalition for Refugee Support and needs volunteers to assist with housing, transportation, ESL classes and other needs.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans’ sermon will be “What Kind of King?” during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be available on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach “Christ the King” during worship at 10:30 a.m. Worship will be available on Facebook Live. The church office will be closed for Thanksgiving from Wednesday through Friday. Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask while in the building. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
Sunday, the St. Joseph Catholic Church will celebrate masses with Father Nabil at 7 a.m. in English and with Father Brannon Lepak at 10:30 a.m. (English) and 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. in the chapel Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions is 10:30 a.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and 5 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel’s confessional. Everyone is invited to pray the rosary for the nation’s healing and law and order at 7 p.m. Wednesday. On Thanksgiving, daily masses will be at 8 a.m. in the chapel. The parish office will be closed Thanksgiving Day and on Black Friday. Registration is open for the Oklahoma Catholic Women’s Conference, which will be Feb. 26 at Embassy Suites in Norman. Visit okcatholicwomen.com. St. Joseph’s Knights of Columbus Council No.12819 and the parish will present the fifth annual Christmas toy drive. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 12. Collection boxes will be outside the parish office during regular business hours and in the church vestibule Saturday nights and during Sunday masses. Knights of Columbus are invited to participate in “Keep Christ in Christmas Poster Contest.” Boys and girls between ages 5-7, 8-10 and 11-14 can have a slogan and draw the meaning of Christmas. Contact Joaquin Patlan at jpatlan@cox.net. Return drawings to the Metter Room in the parish center from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 5.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be “What We are Given,” from Joel 2:21-27 and Matthew 6:25-33, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Travis Ashley will preach “Choose For Yourselves This Day Whom You Will Serve,” from Joshua 24:15.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the last Sunday of the church year, the sermon will be “Keep Awake!,” from Mark 13:24-37, during services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 10:30 service can be streamed online by searching for “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK” on YouTube. Pledges will be gathered. Sunday school and Bible class will be at 9:15. The church will host a Thanksgiving dinner, provided by the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League at noon. A donation will be taken. The church will host a voters meeting at 1 p.m. The annual Thanksgiving Day service will be 10 a.m. Thursday.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “Thanks Be to God,” from Romans 7:14-25, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. The Sunday school lesson will be “A Biblical Worldview” at 9:45. Parking is on Elm Avenue. Worship will be available at trinitynorman.com, or the church’s app (search “a church for Norman”) or on the pastor’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
University Lutheran Church
and Student Center
On Christ the King Sunday, Pr. Summerville will preach during worship and holy communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to wear masks. Worship will be available in the afternoon on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media. A fellowship breakfast will be at 9:45, with Christian education at 10. Advent devotional materials will be available in the Gathering. Students of University Lutheran college students can gather for a home-cooked dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Women’s of the Word book group will meet at noon today. The Styro-Station is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach “Honor the Name of the Lord,” from Isaiah 59:19, at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches