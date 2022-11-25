First Christian Church
On the fiirst Sunday of Advent, Rev. David Spain will preach “Unwrapping Hope,” from Isaiah 2:1-5, as the church lights the candle of hope during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph.D., wll preach “Holy Envy 5: The Most Dangerous Part of the Trinity” during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW. Worship can be streamed on the church’s YouTube channel on the FCCN-UCC’s FaceBook page. Marilyn Rosfeld and Collin Ellsbury will provide special music for the beginning of Advent. At 3 p.m., Meyers will lead the final section of the book study of Barbara Taylor Brown’s “Holy Envy.” The congregation can provide Christmas gifts for families at the Women’s Resource Center. The church is accepting clean styrofoam for recycling. Volunteers are needed to help resettle Afghan refugees through the Norman Coalition for Refugee Support.
First Presbyterian Church
On the first Sunday in Advent, Rev. Carol Waters wll preach during worship at 10:30 a.m., featuring the Advent video series “The Journey,” by Adam Hamilton. Sunday school wll be at 9:30 a.m., with child care provided. The church will host an Advent craft festival and tree lighting from 4 to 6 p.m. All ages are welcome.
Goodrich Memorial UMC
Sunday, Rev. Stephen Lashley will preach “From Generation to Generation-There’s Room for Every Story,” from Matthew 1:1-17, during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday school wll be at 10. Worship at 11 will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube under “Goodrich Memorial United Methodist Church.”
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Ruling Elder Melissa Gill will preach “Walking in the Light,” from Matthew 1:1-17, during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On the first Sunday of Advent, the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and in Spanish with Father Miller at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. All daily masses will be at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions will be at 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. Fridays in the chapel’s confessional. The church is preparing to celebrate Our Virgin of Guadalupe, beginning with a Novena at 7 p.m. Dec. 3-11 in the church. The church will celebrate the immaculate conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Dec. 8 with masses at 12:05 and 6:30 p.m. in English and 8 p.m. in Spanish and confession at 11 a.m. in the church. Mañanitas will be at 6 a.m. Dec. 12 in the church, followed by bread and hot chocolate at the gym. The Knights of Columbus is accepting donations for the sixth annual Christmas toy drive. Collection boxes are in the church foyer and by the church office. Toys must be new and unwrapped. Deadline for toy donations is Dec. 11. Residents can join Archbishop Coakley at 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Bl. Stanley Rother Shrine in Oklahoma City for an outdoor Mass and the blessing of Tepeyac Hill and the images of St. Juan Diego and Our Lady of Guadalupe. The event is open to the public and will feature Mass, entertainment, food trucks and more. For more information, visit rothershrine.org/tepeyac-hill.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be “Who We Find Along the Road,” based on Matthew 3:1-12, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Craig Hayes will talk about “The Principles of Potluck Lunch.”
Trinity Lutheran Church
On the first Sunday in Advent, the sermon will be “Our King Comes to Visit Us,” from Matthew 21:1-11, Romans 13:11-14 and Isaiah 2:1-15, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 10:30 service will be streamed at tlcnorman.org. Sunday school will be at 9:15. The Lutheran Hour Ministries Advent Devotionals will be distributed with the theme “A Son is Given.” The first Advent Vespers Service will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30, preceded with a soup supper at 6:30. The sermon wll be “O Lord How Shall We Meet You?”
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
On the first Sunday of Advent, worship with holy communion will be at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Breakfast and fellowship wll be at 9:30, followed by Christian education at 10. The annual “Sharing the Dream Guatemala” craft sale will be hosted between services. Items are shipped directly from the artisans so profits can go to the workers. Midweek Advent worship at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday will be followed by the inaugural “Advent by Candlelight” event in the fellowship hall. Quiet Christmas music and assorted bite size savory and sweet items will be shared. Styrofoam may be recycled in the Styro-Station weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church. The church will be closed today.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach “Have Confidence In God,” from Hebrews 4:16, at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.