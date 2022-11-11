First Christian Church
On All Saints Sunday, Rev. David Spain will preach “To God All Are Alive,” from Luke 20:27-38, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will also be livestreamed.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Carol Waters will lead worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school will be at 9:30, with child care provided. Classess include the adult class “Signs and Wonders: A Beginner’s Guide to the Miracles of Jesus.” The church hosts the class,”Art and Spirituality” from 11:45 a.m. through 12:45 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 20. All supplies are provided, and no art experience is required.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans will preach “Saintly Vulnerability,” from Luke 6:20-31, during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
On All Saints Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach “Elisha Heals Naaman,” from 2 Kings 5:1-15a, during worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be at 9. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On the 32nd Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Miller at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and in Spanish with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions will be at 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. Fridays in the chapel’s confessional. The church will host its 100th Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at 211 N. Porter Ave. To-go orders also will be available. Tickets will be on sale from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. in the parish office. Residents can join Archbishop Coakley at 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Bl. Stanley Rother Shrine in Oklahoma City for outdoor Mass and the blessing of Tepeyac Hill and the images of St. Juan Diego and Our Lady of Guadalupe. The event is open to the public and will feature Mass, entertainment, food trucks and more. Fore more information, visit rothershrine.org/tepeyac-hill. Residents can celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe Dec. 12, with Las Mañanitas at the Bl. Stanley Rother Shrine in Oklahoma City, starting at 5 a.m. Fore more information, visit rothershrine.org/tepeyac-hill.
St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church
Sunday, the sermon will be “How We Treat People,” from Luke 6:20-31, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Bruce Kessler will ask “What Does Great Faith Look Like?”
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On All Saints Sunday, the sermon will be “Sons, Children and Saints of God,” from Matthew 5:1-12, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Worship will be streamed online. Bells will be tolled for church members who have died since last All Saints Day and for international Christians who have been martyred over the last year. Consecrated pledges will be gathered. Sunday school will be at 9:15.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “Good Christian Men and Women,” from Romans 16:1-16, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Worship will be available trinitynorman.com, on the church’s app (search “a church for Norman”) or on the pastor’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. The pastor will lead a Sunday school lesson on “Confessing the Faith” at 9:45. Jeannie McClish will lead children’s Sunday school. Ryan Bisel, Ph.D., will lead youth Sunday school through the Gospel according to Mark. Parking is on Elm Avenue.
University Christian Church
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
On All Saints’ Sunday, worship with holy communion will be at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Breakfast and fellowship will be at 9:30, followed at 10 by Christian education. Pr. Summerville will lead the “Lutheran Questions, Lutheran Answers” class for young adults and college students, while another class will focus on Matthew. The annual “Sharing the Dream Guatemala” craft sale will be hosted between services and will include handmade beaded jewelry, woven baskets, scarves and more. The men’s breakfast and Bible study will be at 8 a.m. Saturday. Styrofoam may be recycled in the styro-station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, accessed from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will oversee monthly celebration of the Lord’s Supper at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.