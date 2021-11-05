CrossPointe Church
Sunday, the sermon will be “Energizing Your Faith” during worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Worship will be available online at crosspointe.tv/live.
First Christian Church
On the 24th Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. Diana Butler Bass will preach “Unbinding Jesus,” from John 11: 32-44, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. during in-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church
of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. David Wheeler will lead All Saints’ Day in a special service with “Saints — Dead and Living,” from Rev. 21:1-6a. Pianist, Neil Whyte, will provide music during a special candle lighting.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans’ sermon will be “Jesus Began to Weep” during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestream on YouTube.
St. Joseph’s Cathlic Church
On the 32nd Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Lepak at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are in the chapel at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and at 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions is 10:30 a.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and 5 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel’s confessional. The church is hosting a garage sale from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Rother building in the St. Joseph campus. Profits will be given to students attending the National Catholic Youth Conference this month. The 99th annual Thanksgiving Dinner will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14. The meal is carryout only. Tickets are $10 for adults and $35 for family (up to five members under the same roof). Tickets can be purchased at the church office. Tickets will not be available for sale on the day of dinner, and only 200 tickets are available. St. Joseph’s Knights of Columbus Council No. 12819 and St. Joseph Parish will present the fifth annual Christmas Toy Drive. Donations will be accepted from Nov.7 through Dec. 12. Collection boxes will be located outside the parish office during regular business hours and in the church vestibule during Saturday nights and Sunday masses. Toys will be disbursed between the J. D. McCarty Center in Norman, the Catholic Charities Women’s shelter and parishioners in need. The Rosary for Life will be at 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Starting Sunday, it will be hosted inside Our Lady of Lebanon Catholic Church, 500 Alameda St.
St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church
Sunday, the sermon will be “So Many Goodbyes,” from Isaiah 25:6-9, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Bruce Kessler will address the question “What Is My Identity?”
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
Sunday, the church will acknowledge “All Saints, Persecuted Church and Pledge Sunday 1” with the sermon “Washed in the Blood of the Lamb,” from Revelation 7:9-17, 1 John 3:1-3 and Mark 5:1-12, during worship at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Communion will be offered. Sunday school and Bible class will be hosted at 9:15. The bell will be tolled for church members who have died over the last year. Worship can be streamed online by searching for “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK” on YouTube. Vicar Mark Gaschler hosts weekly dinners and Bible studies for college students at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Student Center for the LCMS-U Campus Ministry, 603 Classen Blvd. Trinity Lutheran Early Learning Center still has openings for fall preschool and day care programs.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach through Paul’s Epistle to the Romans with “Advanced Christianity,” from Romans 7:14-25, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley building, 428 W. Lindsey St. The Sunday school lesson will be “A Biblical Worldview” at 9:45. Worship will be posted online at trinitynorman.com, on the church’s app (search “a church for Norman”) or on the pastor’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
On All Saints’ Day, Holy Communion will be offered during worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask. Worship will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media in the afternoon. The annual Guatemalan Craft Sale will be begin at 9:45 during a fellowship breakfast. Christian education begins at 10. A men’s breakfast and Bible study will be at 8 a.m. Saturday. The Students of University Lutheran college group dinner for students will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Styro-Station is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will oversee monthly celebration of the Lord’s Supper at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches