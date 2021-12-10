First Christian Church
On the third Sunday of Advent, Rev. David Spain will preach “Listening with Joy,” from Luke 3:3-18, with the Daily family and Russell and Logsdon families lighting the joy candle during in-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. services. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. The church will celebrate the dedication of infants and families to Christian family life.
First Congregational
Church of Norman, UCC
On the third Sunday of Advent, guest minister Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph.D., will preach “John’s Baby Sermon,” from Luke 3:7-18, during in-person worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW. Pianist Neil Whyte will provide special music for the lighting of the Advent candle. Kay Holladay will lead worship. Masks are required. Worship can be viewed on the church’s YouTube channel. The congregation will bring Christmas gifts for two families from the Women’s Resource Center. The church is a member of the Norman Coalition for Refugee Support and continues to seek volunteers to help with Afghan refugee resettlement.
First Presbyterian Church
On Children and Youth Sunday, worship will be at 10:30 a.m. The church will host a holiday lunch after worship at 11:30. The church will host “The Messiah” sing-along, hosted by Scissortail Opera, at 6 p.m. at 555 S. University Blvd.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Memorial Presbyterian Church will celebrate the Third Sunday in Advent this week with the theme “Close to Home.” Rev. Tracy Evans sermon will be “A Home for All” based on Luke 3:1-18.
NorthHaven Church
On the second Sunday of Advent, Jakob Topper will bring the message “Word Accomplishes God’s Purpose,” from Isaiah 55:1-13. The choir will sing “A Christmas Tapestry.” KidsHaven will present “The Inn Crowd” at 6:30 p.m. today. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On the third Sunday of Advent, the St. Joseph Catholic Church will celebrate masses in English with Father Brannon Lepak at 7 and Father Irwin at 10:30 a.m. Father Felipe Martinez will host masses in Spanish at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. After 1 p.m., Mass will celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe Fiesta in the gym. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The Advent schedule confessions is from 11:15 to noon Tuesday and Thursday, 5 to 6 p.m. Wedesday and 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Friday in the chapel and 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the church. Christmas Mass will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 24 in English, 8 p.m. in Spanish and bilingual at midnight and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25 in English. All are invited to pray the Rosary for healing othe nation and law and order at 7 p.m. Dec. 29 in the church. All are welcome. The church is preparing to celebrate the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, at 12:05 p.m. Jan. 1.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be “Lessons and Carols” during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship can be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Jordan Winslow will talk about “The Traditions of Men.”
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the third Sunday of Advent, the sermon will be “John the Baptist — Jesus the Christ,” from Luke 7:18-28, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 10:30 service can be streamed online on YouTube (search for “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK”). Sunday school and Bible class will be at 9:15. The Sunday School Children’s Christmas Program wll be at 7 p.m. The Early Childhood Children’s Christmas Program will be at 7 p.m. Monday. The third Advent vespers service will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, preceded by a soup supper at 6:30. The sermon will be “Joy Beyond Comparing,” from Matthew 1:18-25.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will continue the Advent series called “Christological Christmas” with the sermon “Christ Came to the World that Men and Woman Might Be Born Again,” from John 1:1-18, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. The Sunday school lesson at 9:45 a.m. will be “Covenant Theology,” led by Cody Wampler. Parking is on Elm Avenue. Worship will be available trinitynorman.com, on the church’s app (search “a church for Norman”) or on the pastor’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
University Lutheran Church
and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, the lesson will be “Lessons and Carols for Advent” during worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Holy Communion will be celebrated. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks. Worship will be available in the afternoon on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media. The fellowship breakfast begins at 9:45. All are invited. The Lutheran World Relief Quilters workday is at 10 a.m. Saturday. The styro-station is open from 9 1.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays to drop off clean foodservice or packaging foam. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach “Eternal Life Comes From Believing in Jesus,” from 1 John 5, at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches