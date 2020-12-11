Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, Senior Minister Rusty Tugman will preach “The Christmas Quarter” during worship at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. The 8:30 service will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. There will be no Bible classes. The congregation made a list of 12 ways to serve others this month. For the complete list and schedule, go to alameda.church/12gifts. A passage of Scripture is posted daily on the church’s Facebook and Twitter. The entire 31-day guide can be found at alameda.church/resources/prayer-scripture. A weekly, live Bible study led by Senior Minister Rusty Tugman is available on Facebook at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. The current topic is “Encouragement for the Weary.” There will be no Bible studies Dec. 23rd and 30. For more information, visit alameda.church.
CrossPointe Church
Sunday, Pastor Butler will preach “Faces: The King and His Kingdom” during worship at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at crosspointe.tv/live.
First Baptist Church
On the third Sunday of Advent, Dr. Wade Smith will preach “Fear Not: God Is With You,” from Luke 1:26-38, during worship at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Worship will be available online at fbcnorman.org, Facebook and YouTube.
First Christian Church
On third Sunday of Advent, Rev. David Spain will preach “Advent’s Joy: Reflecting Time,” from John 1:6-9 during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, worship will be livestreamed at 4 p.m. at facebook.com/normanucc.
NorthHaven Church
On the third Sunday of Advent, Jakob Topper will preach “Mary’s Song,” from Luke 1:46b-55, during worship at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook. Children will have a Zoom Sunday School class during the service. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Glen Taylor’s sermon will be “It’s The Little Things.”
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the Third Sunday of Advent, Rev. David Spain will preach “Advent’s Joy: Reflecting Time,” from John 1:6-9, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 worship will be livestreamed.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “A Meditation upon our Legacy,” from Ecclesiastes 11, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Worship is available online at trinitynorman.com, the church’s app (search for “a church for Norman”) or on the pastor’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
On the third Sunday of Advent, the Sunday worship Service of the Word will be on YouTube at “University Lutheran Church And Student Center Media.” Pr. Summerville will preach from John 1:1-14. The church’s “Caring for Creation” Styrofoam recycling continues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Use the entrance off the church’s College Ave. parking lot. An online Zoom Bible study focused on Sunday’s readings is live from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays. For more informatio, call 321-1584 or visit ulcsc.org.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will preach “Unblinded By the Light,” from John 9, at the afternoon service.
