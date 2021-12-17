First Christian Church
On the fourth Sunday in Advent, Rev. David Spain will preaching “Listening to Love,” from Luke 1: 39-55, with the Scarborough family and Grimmett family lighting the love candle during in-person worship at 8:40. And 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
On the fourth Sunday in Advent, guest minister Pam Schonauer will preach “Out of the Darkness and into ...?,” from St. John of the Cross, during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW. Masks are required. Schonauer has a Master of Arts in ministry and culture from Phillips Theological Seminary and is a Mercy Health chaplain resident. She and her wife, Paula Sophia, live in Oklahoma City. Neil Whyte will provide special music. Worship can be viewed on the church’s YouTube channel.
First Presbyterian Church
On Orchestra Sunday, the church will have Christmas breads available before worship at 10:30 a.m. at 555 S. University Blvd. Visit fpcnorman.org. Everyone is welcome.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
On the Fourth Sunday in Advent, Rev. Tracy Evans sermon will continue the theme “Close to Home” with the sermon “Seeking Sanctuary,” from Luke 1:39-55.
Morning Star Center for Spiritual Living
The church will change its location to The Depot, 200 S. Jones Ave., beginning Jan. 2. A celebration service begins at 10 a.m. Visit morningstarcenter.org.
NorthHaven Church
On the fourth Sunday of Advent, Jakob Topper will preach “Word Made Flesh,” from John 1:1-18, during worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will begin at 9. On Christmas Eve, the church will have pre-service meditation music by Emily Miller at 5:30 p.m., followed by a candlelight service at 6. Visit northhavenchurch.net. Everyone is encouraged wot wear masks.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On the fourth Sunday of Advent, the church will celebrate masses in English with Father Irwin at 7 and 10:30 a.m. And with Father Brannon Lepak in Spanish at 8:30 a.m. And 1 p.m. All daily masses will be at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The Advent schedule confessions will be from 11:15 to noon Tuesday and Thursday, from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Friday in the chapel and from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the church. The Christmas Mass schedule will be at 5 p.m. in English and 8 p.m. in Spanish on Christmas Eve and at midnight (bilingual) and 10:30 a.m. in English on Christmas Day. There will be no vigil mass or confessions Saturday. The parish office will be closed Dec. 23-24. The thrift shop will be closed Dec. 22 and 29. Everyone is invited to pray the Rosary for healing of our nation and for Norman police at 7 p.m. Dec. 29 in the church. The church will celebrate the Solemnity of Mary at 12:05 p.m. Jan. 1 in the church. Everyone is welcome.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be “A Room with a View,” from Luke 1:46-55, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Mark Woody will address the question “What does the Lord require of us?”
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the fourth Sunday in Advent, the sermon will be “A Shepherd of His Flock,” from Luke 1:39-45, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday school and Bible class will be at 9:15. The 10:30 service will be streamed online on YouTube (search for “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK”). A Christmas Eve service will be at 7 p.m. with Lessons, Carols, Candlelight, followed by carols, candlelight and communion at 11. A Christmas Day service will be at 10 a.m., including holy communion.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will continue the Advent series “Christological Christmas” with sermon “Christ Became What He Was Not, So That ...,” from John 1:1-18, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Cody Wampler will lead a Sunday school lesson on “Covenant Theology” at 9:45. Parking is on Elm Avenue. Worship will be aviailabe online at trinitynorman.com, on the church’s app (search “a church for Norman”) or on the pastor’s YouYube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
On the fourth Sunday in Advent, Pr. Summerville’s sermon will focus on Mary’s song of praise to God in Luke 1:39-55, during worship with Holy Communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to wear masks. Worship will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media in the afternoon. A fellowship breakfast will begin at 9:45. All are invited. The third Friday Book Club will meet at noon. The Styro-Station is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays for residents to drop off clean foodservice or packaging foam. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will preach “Be Not Conformed to This World,” from Romans 12:2, at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches