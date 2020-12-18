First Christian Church
On the Fourth Sunday of Advent, Rev. David Spain will preach “Advent’s Love: Receiving Time,” from Luke 1:26–38, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, worship will be livestreamed at 4 p.m. at facebook.com/normanucc.
NorthHaven Church
On the Fourth Sunday of Advent, Jakob Topper will preach "The Blessing of Mary," from Luke 1:26-38, during worship at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. There will be an outdoor Christmas Eve Service at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24. Masks will be worn and social distancing will be observed. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be "A Glow of Love," from Luke 1: 26-38, 46-55, during worship at 10:50 a.m., with a livestream at 11 on the church's Facebook page. In-person services are open at limited capacity. Virtual Sunday School classes will meet at 9:30. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Chris Taylor’s sermon will be “Lord, Help Me See!”
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the Fourth Sunday in Advent, the sermon will be "The Annunciation of Our Lord," from Luke 1:26-38. The Saturday evening Communion Service will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday Divine Services of Holy Communion in the sanctuary will be at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Bible Class and Sunday School will be at 9:15. The 10:30 service can be live-streamed on YouTube by typing in "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK." The Christmas Eve Candlelight and Carols in person services will be at 5 p.m. Thursday (no singing), 7 (also livestreamed), 9 and Communion at 11. The Christmas Day Communion service will be at 10 a.m.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Pastor, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach "A Galatian Christmas," from Galatians 4:1-7, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Parking is on Elm Avenue. The service is available online at trinitynorman.com, the church's app (search "a church for Norman") or on the pastor's YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach "Brag On Jesus," from John 12:32, at the afternoon service.
