First Christian Church
On the second Sunday of Advent, Rev. David Spain will preach “Untying Peace,” from Isaiah 11:1-10, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m., as the church lights the candle of peace. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. The Logos Choir will sing during the 10:45 service. The church will host the children’s Christmas pageant at 6 p.m. Sunday, presented by the pre-school and Logos Choirs singing “Come to the Manger.” All are invited to bring a gift for a teen to be given to the Cleveland County Christmas Store. After the pageant, a Tasting Party will be hosted in the fellowship hall.
First Presbyterian Church
On the second Sunday of Advent, Rev. Carol Waters will lead worship at 10:30 a.m. Intergenerational Sunday school will be at 9:30 a.m. for adults and children, with child care provided for younger children.
Goodrich Memorial UMC
Sunday, Rev. Stephen Lashley will preach “From Generation to Generation-God Meets Us in Our Fear,” from Luke 1:26-38, during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m. Worship at 11 will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube under “Goodrich Memorial United Methodist Church.”
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans will preach “God Meets Us in Our Fear,” from Luke 1:26-38, during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
On the second Sunday of Advent, Jakob Topper will preach “Esther,” from Esther 4:1-7, durnig worship. The choir will sing “A Prayer for Advent” by Douglas Nolan. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On the second Sunday of Advent, the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 a.m., with Father Miller at 10:30 a.m. in English and in Spanish with Father Felipe at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. All daily masses will be at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. Schedule confessions will be at 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursday, 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. Fridays in the chapel’s confessional. The church is preparing to celebrate Our Virgin of Guadalupe, beginning with a Novena at 7 p.m. Dec. 3-11 in the church. The church will celebrate the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Thursday with masses at 12:05 and 6:30 p.m. in English and 8 p.m. in Spanish and confessions at 11 a.m. in the church. The Mañanitas to Our Lady of Guadalupe will be at 6 a.m. Dec 12 in the church, followed by bread and hot chocolate at the gym. The church will celebrate mass at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 in the church. The Knights of Columbus is accepting donations for the sixth annual Christmas toy drive. Collection boxes are in the church foyer and by the office. Toys must be new and unwrapped. The deadline is Dec. 11. Residents can join Archbishop Coakley at 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Bl. Stanley Rother Shrine in Oklahoma City for an outdoor Mass and the blessing of Tepeyac Hill and the images of St. Juan Diego and Our Lady of Guadalupe. The event is open to the public and will feature Mass, entertainment, food trucks and more. For more information, visit rothershrine.org/tepeyac-hill.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be “What We See Along the Road,” from Isaiah 35:1-10, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Chris Taylor will talk about “Counting the Cost.”
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the second Sunday in Advent, the sermon will be “Repentance as Preparation,” from Matthew 3:1-12, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 10:30 service will be streamed at tlcnorman.org. The second Advent Vespers Service will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday with the sermon You Came to Set Me Free,” preceded at 6:30 p.m. with a soup supper. Sunday school will be at 9:15.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “The Guardian,” from Matthew 1:18-25, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church’s app (search “a church for Norman”) or on the pastor’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. The pastor will lead a Sunday school lesson on “Confessing the Faith” at 9:45. Jeannie McClish will lead children’s Sunday school. Ryan Bisel, Ph.D., will lead youth Sunday school through the Shorter Catechism. Parking is on Elm Avenue.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
On the second Sunday of Advent, Pr. Summerville will preach from Matthew 3:1-12 during worship with holy communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Breakfast and fellowship will be at 9:30, followed by Christian education at 10. This is the last Sunday for monetary gifts supporting “Christmas for Kids,” designated for 13 families with 29 children. Men’s breakfast and Bible study will be at 8 a.m. Saturday. Midweek Advent worship/night prayer will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Styrofoam may be recycled in the Styro-Station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, accessed from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will oversee monthly celebration of the Lord’s Supper at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches
