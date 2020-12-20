Divorces

The following divorces recently were granted in Cleveland County District Court:

• Sean Eric Garbutt vs. Tristan Renee-Sue Garbutt

Marriages

The following marriage recently were filed in Cleveland County District Court:

• William Adam Leon, 46, Norman, and Stephanie Janae Butenhof, 34, Norman

• Philani Gift Hlanze, 24, Norman, and Norma Lilia Ruiz Cruz, 23, Norman

• Jacque Jude Wilson, 50, Norman, and Julie Ann Mueller, 53, Norman

• John Thomas Parrish, 43, Purcell, and Svitlana Bulieiko, 38, Purcell

• Taylor Dawn Risener, 27, Norman, and Ashley Nicole Hodge, 30, Norman

— County District Court

