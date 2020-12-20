Divorces
The following divorces recently were granted in Cleveland County District Court:
• Sean Eric Garbutt vs. Tristan Renee-Sue Garbutt
Marriages
The following marriage recently were filed in Cleveland County District Court:
• William Adam Leon, 46, Norman, and Stephanie Janae Butenhof, 34, Norman
• Philani Gift Hlanze, 24, Norman, and Norma Lilia Ruiz Cruz, 23, Norman
• Jacque Jude Wilson, 50, Norman, and Julie Ann Mueller, 53, Norman
• John Thomas Parrish, 43, Purcell, and Svitlana Bulieiko, 38, Purcell
• Taylor Dawn Risener, 27, Norman, and Ashley Nicole Hodge, 30, Norman
— County District Court
